LAWRENCEVILLE – Downtown Lawrenceville was packed with those protesting the recent death of George Floyd and others at the hands of law enforcement. On Tuesday, June 2, 2020 a march started at the entrance to the former Saint Paul’s College on Windsor Avenue and ended at courthouse-square. The crowd was estimated to be around 150 people of all races and ages. Many protestors carried signs shouting repeatedly “Black Lives Matter”, “I can’t breathe.“, “My skin is not a sin.” and “Hands up, don’t shoot.” Signs denouncing systemic racism and those saying that all lives matter were also seen.
The Brunswick County Chapter of the NAACP – Chapter No. 7050 helped to organize the rally.
An African American protester shared his story about his unfair treatment in the criminal justice system, saying that he received a 5 year sentence and a white person received a six months sentence for the same crime. He called attention to the fact that racism is taught. The person was critical of Brunswick County officials who funded a new courthouse and a new regional jail but did not fund any playground equipment.
The format for the protest was very informal allowing people to speak freely. A mother shared her concern for the safety of her sons. Another spoke of being the mother of a law enforcement officer who faces danger every day.
Dante Davis, one of the organizers, commended local law enforcement officers for their help in organizing the rally. He stressed that justice must prevail. He also referred to the injustice of the criminal justice system and called for the public to stand together making their voices heard.
Rev. Earl Jarrell said the controversy in the news is not a “race issue” but a “human issue.” He thanked the white people in the crowd for participating. Jarrell said white people are asking him what they can do to help, saying they are just as upset about the police brutality as African Americans.
Rev. Jarrell said we should strive to love everyone and not judge a person by his or her skin color.
Gwen McMillan, President of the local Chapter of the NAACP, urged the public to continue the fight for equality. She also urged people to know the issues and be involved in order to make a difference.
Cyliene Montgomery, Chairwoman of the Brunswick County Democratic Committee, said the only way to have a seat at the table is to vote. She offered her assistance in helping them register to vote, calling attention to the very important upcoming election in November.
After the rally we asked several people to share their feelings.
Dante Davis said, “Simply put. I organized the unity march to wake Lawrenceville up! For too long we have watched our town slowly disappear while we felt like our voices did not matter. That is no longer the case.”
Rev. Dr. Ronald K. Thornhill shared his thoughts on the event.
“I agree it was something to behold, not just here but everywhere. In fact, to see marching and protesting taking place across the nation and even in other countries at the same time speaks to Dr. King’s quote ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to Justice everywhere!’ Moreover, the notion that one isolated incident in Minneapolis couldn’t move a nation, echoes King’s quote much louder! Systemic racism has been here for a while, but on the other hand, perfect Love has too; and it cast out all fears! We must walk in Love as we continue to protest these injustices.”
Chief John Stith said, “Thank you for affording me the opportunity to give a quote in these of the most trying times. I sat and thought what message would be best to deliver one that could not be misconstrued, misunderstood, or miss the mark, the quote/message here is simply ‘LISTEN’.”
Sheriff Brian Roberts said, “I was appreciative for Mr. Davis meeting with me prior to the peaceful rally. The meeting included Chief Stith, Bishop Ronald Thornhill, Pastor Earl Jarrell and local activist Tiquan Goode. We started a meaningful conversation about the horrible murder of Mr. Floyd to include many other topics about law enforcement in our country and our criminal justice system. We all agreed to continue those talks regularly. We also collaborated to coordinate the logistics of the rally so that we could provide a safe environment for all involved. My prayers were answered, all I wanted was everyone to be safe and for the gathering to not be highjacked by an outside hate group. I am extremely appreciate for all that attended and expressed themselves in a passionate but respectful manner.”
Rev. Earl Jarrell said, “Because we have seen these instances of injustice, because many of us have lived and experienced these bouts with systematic oppression, be that economically, health care wise, and senseless acts of violence by those sworn to protect us especially, we had to take a stand here and voice our displeasure. We would also like to express with the utmost urgency that we cannot do it alone and nor do we want to. In order for us all to live peacefully and united as one, we must come together here in these times and unite as one.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.