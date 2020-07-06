LAWRENCEVILLE – There is a new business in town! Make plans to stop at Lake Country General Store, at 143 West Hicks Street, offering “old-fashioned” products and basic grocery items.
Chris Baird and his wife, Erinn, with the help of family are excited about opening a new business and will offer some old favorites like hoop cheese and country ham with specialty items like a wide assortment of jams, jellies and salsas.
“We plan to offer your regular grocery items. Two of our vendors served Red & White grocery before it closed. We are also planning to offer scones and muffins with Lake Country Coffee,” Chris said. “Plans are in the works to offer hot dogs and barbeque at lunch time.”
Chris said he grew up around country stores and remembered his grandfather, Grover Baird.
The interior has been beautifully remodeled and there is a door that connects to Lake Country Properties located next door.
Check out the website at www.lakecountrygeneral.com. Other items available include Apple Butter, Fried Green Tomato Batter Mix, and hard candy.
Follow Lake Country General Store on Facebook.
Chris said the hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The phone number is (434) 532-8282.
