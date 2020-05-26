Tonight (5/26) from 10pm until 6am tomorrow morning West Atlantic from Raleigh Ave. to Sunset Ln. will be closed for road work. A detour will be in place.
special report
Part of West Atlantic Street closing Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- South Hill man sentenced to 30 years in attempted rape case
- Death toll continues to rise in Mecklenburg County; 185 confirmed cases reported
- 2020 Town Election Results
- Small Business Spotlight: Harper Jewelry
- Owens Signs with Virginia State University
- Latest outbreak infects 50, claims the lives of six residents
- VIRGINIANS REMINDED TO BE SAFER-AT-HOME & SAFER-ON-THE-ROAD THIS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
- Census Taker jobs still being offered
- South Hill Wellness Center Participates in National ChiroCares Giving Back Initiative to Launch May 19
- Town Council hears upcoming fiscal year budget proposal
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
May 26
-
Jun 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.