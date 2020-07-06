Rent and mortgage relief program announced for Virginians

RICHMOND— As of Monday, July 6, evictions will be allowed to resume in Virginia. Last Monday Governor Northam announced a $50 million in federal CARES Act funding will be used for a short-term rent and mortgage relief program to “assist Virginians facing eviction or foreclosure”.
“Expanding access to safe, affordable housing has been and will continue to be a top priority of my administration, during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond,” said Governor Northam. “The Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program will help Virginians experiencing financial instability as a result of this unprecedented health crisis by preventing evictions and foreclosures and keeping Virginia families safely in their homes as we battle this virus.”
Local governments and non profit organizations will receive the funds upfront from the The Department of Housing and Community Development to be distributed on behalf of eligible households. Those receiving assistance from the program will be connected to “house counseling and receive other technical assistance”.
To qualify, eligible households must prove their inability to make rent or mortgage payments, and the reason must be directly connected to the affects of the Coronavirus pandemic. “Monthly rent or mortgage must be at or below 150 percent Fair Market Rent, and eligible households must have a gross household income at or below 80 percent of area median income.”
“Safe, stable housing is essential for public health,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “As we continue to secure funding for rent and mortgage assistance, this $50 million investment will serve the most vulnerable Virginians while providing a roadmap for future relief.”
According to a release from the Governor’s office, the program will “complete targeted outreach” to communities of color across Virginia. “Before the pandemic, analysis from RVA Eviction Lab at Virginia Commonwealth University found that minority communities had higher eviction rates, even after controlling for income, property value, and other characteristics. The COVID-19 pandemic has also had a disproportionate impact on people of color.”
“DHCD delivers programs through our partners that are closest to the Commonwealth’s communities, and our team is deeply appreciative of the local and regional network that has rapidly developed this program to assist in meeting this critical housing and health need,” said DHCD Director Erik Johnston. “We urge all tenant advocates, landlords, lenders, philanthropy, local governments and faith communities to partner with your local program providers to ensure that these funds stretch as far as possible to Virginians most in need of this assistance.”
The program aims to “give precedence to households without other federal and state evictions or foreclosure protections”. From June 29 to July 20, households with gross incomes of 50 percent or less of AMI. After July 20 the eligibility requirement rate will raise to 80 percent or less of AMI. “In addition, households with an unlawful detainer action dated prior to June 8 will be given top consideration.”
To identify the local Rent and Mortgage Relief Program administering organization for a household and to conduct a self-assessment for eligibility, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/eligibility or call 211 VIRGINIA by dialing 2-1-1 from your phone. Tenants and homeowners are encouraged to know their rights and responsibilities and pay their rent and mortgages on time if they are able. Visit StayHomeVirginia.com for additional information and resources.
