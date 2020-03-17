Local attorney, Joseph Taylor, throws his hat in the ring for Town Council seat

A lifelong resident of South Hill, Joseph E. Taylor, Jr. is an attorney and President of Taylor Law Firm in South Hill. He is married to Dr. Jessica A. Upton, who owns and operates New Life Chiropractic of South Hill. Together, they reside in Ward 3 with their 1-year-old Daughter and 3-year-old Son.
Speaking to why he now seeks a seat on Town Council, Mr. Taylor said, “In many ways, I have come full circle. My home in Ward 3 is a mere 6 blocks from the home in which I was raised. I attended local schools from Kindergarten at South Hill Primary School through graduation from Park View High School, continuing at the University of Virginia and afterward, law school. Now as a father, I drive my son to daycare on the same streets – past the same intersection at which I caught the bus in my school years. In serving on Town Council, I will have the opportunity to return some measure of the investment I received from family and neighbors who nurtured me in my youth.”
“I am uniquely prepared for this position,” said Taylor. “Rather than settle in more urban areas, my wife and I returned to South Hill to invest our efforts in our professions and to start a family. Every day, my wife and I serve patients and clients and we are thankful for their trust in us. As an attorney, I have assisted clients for over a decade in courts across southern Virginia. I am charged with making difficult financial and legal decisions to best serve my clients and operate a profitable practice. When the work is done, Jessica and I return home to a busy household with 2 young children and do it again the next day and so on. It’s tough, fulfilling, and we love it, just as we love South Hill. In short, we are totally invested in this community.”
Mr. Taylor is not new to public service, having served as a Senate Page in 1996 and completed coursework and internships in state and local government policy as part of his graduate education. In his current role, Taylor is Vice-Chairman of the Mecklenburg County Planning Commission as South Hill’s Fifth District Representative. “Service on the Planning Commission has provided me with a tremendous understanding of zoning and its importance in evaluating compliance with Comprehensive Plans. In the same way, South Hill’s Planning Commission works in tandem with Town Council to ensure timely reviews of economic projects and zoning policies. According to Taylor, his approach on Town Council will be similar such that he would diligently study the matter or proposal before him, listen to constituent input, and confidently commit to a decision in the matter. Despite his Vice-Chairmanship of Mecklenburg’s Planning Commission, Taylor made clear that if elected, he will completely devote his time and energy to the South Hill Town Council, and immediately resign from the Planning Commission.
Mr. Taylor discussed a number of priorities in economic development, emergency and municipal services, and budget policy. “Contrary to the dire position that other small communities have experienced in the last two decades, South Hill has managed to withstand the transition from a manufacturing to service economy and simultaneously maintain its financial resources. Former Town Councils, IDAs, and former Mayor Earl Horne had the foresight to establish a number of industrial parks which have steadied employment levels in our community. They have worked closely with the Southside Planning Commission to promote these parks. Just as important, South Hill’s water, sewer, and electrical infrastructural capacity exceeds that of any town south of the Richmond metro area. This is not an accident – it has required diligent work and smart decisions from Town Council. I intend to continue this responsible approach. In addition, like my wife and I, small businesses of South Hill give their all every day to provide goods and services to residents. This economic balance is vital to ensure that South Hill residents can both work and shop locally to reinvest revenues and have a desirable quality of life.”
Second, Mr. Taylor committed to supporting police, fire, EMS personnel, and municipal employees, assuring those departments of his commitment to provide the best possible resources and equipment required to care for South Hill’s residents. Mr. Taylor said, “We have enjoyed competent leadership and devoted employees within our emergency, municipal, and maintenance departments. These public servants, including those in our Town Office and Maintenance Department are the best at what they do and they deserve our unwavering support.”
Finally, Mr. Taylor emphasized his agreement with the Town’s budget policy, particularly regarding maintenance of low utility rates and taxes, as well as Town’s Council’s recent decision to reinvest up to $15 million of South Hill’s $22 million in town funds in the Virginia Municipal League and Virginia Association of Counties Investment Pool. “Put simply, this responsible fiscal decision assures that in the event of a catastrophic economic downturn, our community can maintain utility services and town employee service for an extended period without borrowing. As town residents, business owners, and taxpayers, we are the beneficiaries of that policy.” said Taylor.
Still, Mr. Taylor highlights a number of additional issues on which he intends to focus if elected. “We are fortunate to have VCU-Community Memorial Hospital and the access it provides to quality emergency, specialty, and rehabilitative healthcare. As I travel throughout southern Virginia, my colleagues and clients remark that we are blessed to have access to healthcare within our community. But, several years ago VCU promised to coordinate responsible replacement or dismantling of the now vacant former facility. As a representative of Ward 3, I intend to hold VCU to its promise so that surrounding property values are not diminished by the facility’s replacement or removal.”
“In addition, I support annual water and sewer upgrades and more regular street paving. High Street and Chaptico Road within Ward 3 are in need of water, sewer, and paving upgrades and the residents along these streets deserve the benefit of taxes they pay every year.”
“Finally, while South Hill has maintained industrial park tenants and even added retail and restaurant options, we must aggressively pursue more industrial prospects and coordinate incentive packages with state and federal agencies. The addition of large manufacturers and technology employers means that their employees can remain in South Hill and attract additional residents to sustain and grow our population. As a result, those employees will reside locally and spend their money locally, boosting our local small businesses. These employers require an educated workforce and while Mecklenburg County is responsible for educating our children, it is the Town’s responsibility to attract employers at which our children can one day have a career.”
Mr. Taylor closed by thanking Town Councilwoman Millie Bracey for her service to South Hill and Mecklenburg County stating, “Mrs. Bracey is a role model – she has lived a life of service in education and government and we all appreciate her leadership.” Taylor concluded, “I view this position on Town Council as one of stewardship. From tax revenues to economic development, it is a privilege to be trusted by others to represent their interests. With steady leadership and these priorities in mind, I ask for your vote on Tuesday, May 5 to move South Hill forward.”
