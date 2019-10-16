The South Central Fair offered its first ever Idol Contest this year. Following the same layout as popular TV show “American Idol” the contestants were judged and scored on their performances. Each contestant was allowed to sing two songs of their choice and after all performers were finished they stood in front of the judges to hear any compliments or critiques that they had to offer. All of the contestants performed amazingly but it was Heather Wilson, from Buffalo Junction, who took home the top prize. Heather showed off her vocal range and perfect pitch with an impressive rendition of “This is a Man’s World” by James Brown. Second place contestant Angela “Ali” Brooks from Lacrosse gave a soulful performance of Janis Joplin’s “Me and Bobby McGee” while third place winner Ethan Reid from Red Oak proved his talent with George Strait’s “Amarillo by Morning”. Volunteers are currently accepting applications and encourage everyone to come out and audition for next years show.
