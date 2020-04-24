Mecklenburg Coronavirus related deaths jumps to 7

Monday afternoon, April 24 the Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) website has reported 74 cases of COVID-19 found in Mecklenburg County and now 7 deaths. The VDH’s website has changed to reflect the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in each county. Mecklenburg has 74 cases, 19 reported hospitalizations, and is now reflecting 7 deaths. No other information has been provided at this time regarding the 7 deaths.
The Southside District is made up of Mecklenburg County, Brunswick County, and Halifax County. Brunswick has 14 cases with 3 hospitalizations and 0 deaths; Halifax has 16 reported cases, 1 hospitalization, and 0 deaths. The total number of cases in the Southside Health District is 104.
The total number of positive cases in the state of Virginia stands at 11,594 with 410 deaths attributed to COVID-19. The most affected counties in Virginia are: Fairfax County with 2,534 cases, Prince William County with 1,110 cases, Henrico County with 729 cases, Arlington County with 722 cases, Alexandria County with 547 cases, Loudoun County with 529 cases, Chesterfield with 423 cases, Harrisonburg with 355 cases and Virginia Beach with 331 cases. A full map and information sheet can be found on the Virginia Department of Health’s website at http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/. The map is updated daily by 10:00a.m.
At this time the CDC has recommended that everyone wear face masks in order to cut down on the spread of the Coronavirus. A significant portion of individuals with the virus are asymptomatic, meaning they show no symptoms. Due to this, the virus can be transmitted unknowingly. Wearing face masks along with other measures such as social distancing and hand washing can significantly mitigate the spread of the virus.
Trips outside of the house have also been advised to be cut down unless the nature is of procuring essentials such as food and other personal items. The stay-at-home order given by Governor Northam is also still in effect. Symptoms of the virus include: fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.
Southside Health District Director Dr. Spillman states, “We continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in our region. This is a reminder that we need to stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing if we do have to go out for necessary supplies. It is our duty to do all we can to protect ourselves and our community and slow the spread of this virus.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.