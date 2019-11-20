For the second year Dance It Out has hosted the Dancing with the Stars fundraiser benefiting the Dancers Against Cancer organization. The event follows the same format as the popular television competition including three judges, contestants, fan favorite voting for the audience, and the coveted mirror ball trophy up for grabs. Local well known citizens spend weeks preparing and rehearsing for the big show that took place on Saturday, November 16.
Emcees, Christy Edmonds and Greg Thrift, welcomed the crowd to what was sure to be a night of fun and entertainment. The evenings judges included Victoria Derby, a mother of three and owner of Lotus Dragon Yoga Studio in South Hill, Stephanie Stephens, who has trained for 11 years in ballet, jazz, tap, clogging, and hip hop and is the owner of Essence of Movement Dance Studio in South Boston, and Katrina Burch, a six year yoga instructor and co-owner of Lotus Dragon Yoga Studio with Victoria. The organization, Dancers Against Cancer, was founded in 2007 by Jody Isenhour. She has established an organization that “not only provides resources and support to those who are living with with cancer, but she has also managed to create a unique philanthropic model that unites artists and supporters of the arts alike who are passionate about making a difference in their communities.”
The first couple to hit the stage was Dance It Out co owner, Michelle Harris, and Robert Collins performing the jive to “Straight Up”. The pair took home the Facebook Audience Choice Award and the Best Latin Hips award at the end of the night. There was no shortage of entertainment from William “Football” Thompson and Aubrey Rose as they danced the Cha Cha winning them the Fastest Feet Award along with the V.I.P. Award which was earned based on how many people bought V.I.P. tickets in the contestants name. The Most Dramatic Award went to South Hill Police Investigator, Carie Watters and her partner Michael Grimm, after their performance of the Paso Doble to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” theme song. John Michael and Nicole Glynn took him The Cutest Dance Award for their swing dance moves. Smoothest Moves went to Jonathan Mihnouets and Amanda Ellis after the waltz to Journey’s “Open Arms”. Steven and Deanna Rea took home the well deserved Most Romantic Award after an emotional performance of the Viennese Waltz to “You and Me” by Lifehouse adding dispatch recordings as a tribute to Steven’s work as a first responder. Keith Carter and Mary Glenn Coleman took home Stand Out Couple for their Foxtrot while Best Rhythm went to the Cha Cha danced by Lakisha Mitchell and Maurice Ellis. The award for Most Passionate performance went to Sam Carroll and Alicia Washburn’s sultry Tango while Mayor Dean Marion shocked everyone with his Highest Energy swing dance alongside partner, Wendy Grimm. Liz Brown and Doug Wright fought to the death in an “Outlander” themed Scottish Fling dance, winning them the Full Out Award. Pastor Brian Siegle and Missy Turner won Most Entertaining as Mari Adams and Michael Grimm took home the Most Graceful Award. Keshawn Bell and Sandra Lowe wowed the crowd with a foxtrot to Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” getting them the Fiercest Dance Award and lastly was LaCrosse Police Chief, Kendall Foster and his partner Cierra Malkin shocked the crowd with both of them pulling off a full split earning them the Hottest Dance Moves Award.
The evening of music, dance, laughs, and entertainment ended with the announcement of the Overall Winner. With a saucy rendition of the Salsa, Pepe Pacheco and his partner Patricia Mahaney took home the Mirror Ball Trophy and the title of best dancer for the next year.
