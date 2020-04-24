The following day-trip article was written just as executive orders were being enacted due to the novel coronavirus. We have chosen to print it now to help share ways that Rosemont is continuing to offer its wines to the public, and as the country begins to discuss plans to reopen the economy.
History
“As you grow older you get wiser, and the land calls you back,” said Stephen Rose, founder of Rosemont of Virginia, a vineyard and winery near La Crosse, Va.
Stephen’s great-great-grandparents, Dr. Latinus Rose and his wife, Portia, first settled on the estate that is now the vineyard in 1858. The family lived off of the land for generations, producing tobacco, vegetables, peaches, beef and dairy. Stephen worked on the farm as a child, but his parents stressed the importance of education, and he felt the pull to leave home.
“To be honest, I wanted to get the heck out of Dodge,” Stephen admitted. “In the early ’70s, it wasn’t like it is now. You didn’t have the internet, you didn’t have social media. You used to see one or two cars a day.”
So Stephen left home, attended the University of Virginia, and joined Dow Chemical as a chemical engineer. Over the next 25 years or so, he, his wife and his two children moved around the country following Stephen’s job transfers. His career was going well, but moving was hard on the family, and something was missing.
“One Sunday morning, on a cold day in February, I was dreading going to work on Monday,” said Stephen. “So my wife, Chandra, said, ‘Why don’t you go home and decide what you’re going to do with the rest of your life?’”
Stephen bought a ticket home immediately. He stayed on the farm with his mother, walked around the land, and prayed. He realized that the area had changed in the time he had been gone. Lake Gaston was bringing in more tourists, and the information age allowed a connection to the world outside the farm that had previously been impossible. Realizing that these changes would have economic benefits as well as personal ones, Stephen decided to come back to the farm.
As the family was no longer farming at the time, Stephen had to put some thought into what to grow. A little research showed that grape cultivation and the wine industry were becoming more popular in Virginia. After further research on climate and geological data, testing the soil, and consulting with family friend and viticulturalist Lucie Morton, Stephen and his family planted their first vines in 2003.
Keeping it in the family
Stephen’s brother, Gray, managed the vineyard while Stephen, with his engineering experience, was focused on designing and building the winery. A third brother, Greg, is a financial partner living in Maryland.
In 2004, Stephen’s son, Justin, graduated from the University of Virginia with a chemical engineering degree, like his father. After spending some time at the vineyard and in California’s Napa Valley, Justin developed an interest in the new family business, and he went back to school to study viticulture (the cultivation of grapevines) and oenology (the study of winemaking). Justin is now Rosemont’s winemaker.
Justin’s wife, Aubrey, is the director of sales and marketing for the business. Their three children are the seventh generation of Roses growing up on the farm. The family call the children their “Futures Department,” overseen by Chandra.
The wine
Rosemont bottled its first wine in 2008, 150 years after the Rose family first moved to the property. The winery now hosts 15,000 visitors a year and sold 6,000 cases in 2019.
“You don’t have to be in a big metropolitan area,” said Stephen. “We have a great lake that brings in a lot of people.”
Rosemont makes roughly 18 wines, although their availability is dependent on how well each grape variety grows in a given year. Their rosé is their best seller, usually selling out by the end of the summer. It’s also a favorite of Aubrey, who describes it as “the most versatile” of their wines.
Most of their red grapes are French varieties that grow well in the Virginia heat. Their white grapes are French-American hybrids.
“You never find the perfect grape to make the perfect wine. You have to blend,” said Stephen, who compares winemaking to mixing colors on a painter’s palette.
In February, Justin was named the Virginia Wine Person of the Year during the 2020 Virginia Governor’s Cup celebration. This award is given each year in recognition for service to the wine industry. Rosemont’s 2017 Cabernet Franc took home a Gold Medal during the 2020 Governor’s Cup Competition.
“We can compete with anybody on the East Coast with respect to our quality of wines,” claims Stephen, with absolute certainty.
Visiting
The winery, an early-American style building, houses all of the equipment for making the wine as well as the tasting room and several seating areas, including a sunroom, porches, and a fireplace.
Tours and tastings are offered daily. Wines can be purchased by the glass or by the bottle, and an assortment of cheeses, crackers, and meats is available.
Friendly, leashed pets are allowed, so my sister-in-law and I brought along my dog, Emerson. We were greeted at the door by Madison, a sweet, fluffy, 11-year-old German Shepherd-Chow mix.
Our first stop was the tasting room, where Kyndal Eggleston, the special events and 1858 Wine Club manager, explained the flavors in each wine and the best food for pairing.
Following the tasting, we took a winery tour, where Kyndal explained that Rosemont uses a gravity flow system for their reds to avoid the bitterness introduced by pumping crushed grapes.
After our tour, we enjoyed glasses of the Blackridge Red, a light and sweet wine with blueberry and strawberry notes, and the Traminette 2019, a light-bodied floral, fruity white. The weather was perfect, so we sat on the upstairs porch enjoying the view of the vineyard. When it got chilly, we moved into the gallery, where we admired the work of local artists on display. Madison kept us company until other guests arrived, at which point she felt compelled to go and introduce herself.
Events
Rosemont hosts an annual Wine & Art festival the Saturday before Father’s Day, three concerts a year, and a harvest festival in October.
There is a monthly Sip + Stretch Yoga event and weekly virtual tastings with their winemaker, Justin. Other planned events include quarterly Wine Club Pick Up Parties. Their 1858 Wine Club has 1,200 members.
Business during COVID-19
All events have been cancelled through the end of May due to COVID-19, but the winery is open for curbside pickup. The winery will be offering free shipping and free delivery in Mecklenburg County, Va., for all orders over $75 during this time. Before visiting or to place an order, patrons should call 434-636-9463 or check Rosemont’s website, rosemontofvirginia.com, or its Facebook page for updated information.
Advice from Stephen
“I just tell people, especially younger people, that seem to be so busy, so focused on their careers: That’s great, but there’s going to be something after your career. It’s OK to dream,” said Stephen. “This was our dream. We jumped in with both feet.”
Rosemont of Virginia is at 1050 Blackridge Rd., La Crosse, VA 23950.
