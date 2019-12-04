Virginia Career Works is a statewide network of employment professionals that assists S.T.E.P.S. Inc. and The South Central Workforce Development Board in creating connections between businesses and those seeking employment. Their Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Youth Program aims to help anyone ages 16 to 24 receive the information and resources needed to overcome obstacles to employment.
The South Central offices serve a wide range of counties in the area including Amelia, Brunswick, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Halifax, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Nottoway, and Prince Edward. The W.I.O.A. Youth Program helps those with limited family income, anyone out of school and having trouble successfully obtaining employment, those who are homeless or in foster care, those with mental or physical health disabilities, those with prior offender status, or anyone with basic skills deficiencies to obtain a G.E.D., get a driver’s license, develop leadership skills, and provide work readiness and experience to participants. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the youth unemployment rate is 9.1 percent as of July of this year
The program is fully supported through a $389,259 grant provided by the federal U.S. Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. With this grant, the W.I.O.A. Youth Program is one step closer to its mission, which is to “inspire and assist our youth to overcome barriers, acknowledge their accomplishments, and create connections to be successful in continued education and the workforce.” For more information on this amazing program contact the Coordinator of W.I.O.A. Youth Programs, Monica McMillan, at the South Hill office located at 111 East Danville Street in South Hill or call 434-390-5867. Career Specialist for Brunswick, Mecklenburg, and Nottoway Counties, Shaneiqua Coleman at 434-808-5339, can also assist you with any questions that you might have.
