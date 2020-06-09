Injunction filed to delay removal of Confederate statue in Richmond

Last week Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced that the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, located on Monument Avenue in Richmond, was to be removed.
On Monday, June 8, an injunction was issued to prevent the removal of the statue for a period of 10 days. Judge Bradley B. Cavedo of Richmond Circuit Court cited a lawsuit filed by William C. Gregory, which claim that Virginia promised to "faithfully guard" and "affectionately protect" the statue when the land it is located on was annexed by the state in 1890.
The lawsuit reads, “[Gregory's] family has taken pride for 130 years in this statue resting upon land belonging to his family and transferred to the Commonwealth in consideration of the Commonwealth contractually guaranteeing to perpetually care for and protect the Lee Monument.”
The judge's order says it is in the public interest to await resolution of the case on the merits before removing the statue.
The Governor’s office stated that the judge's decision was being reviewed. “Governor Northam remains committed to removing this divisive symbol from Virginia's capital city, and we're confident in his authority to do so," says a spokesperson for the governor.
