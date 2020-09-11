LVFD Ladies Auxiliary hosting BBQ Dinner

The LaCrosse Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will be having a BBQ dinner on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 3PM-6PM. Plate will consist of BBQ, cole slaw, baked beans, roll, dessert and soda or water. $10 a plate, drive-thru only.
