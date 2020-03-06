Town crews plan to begin emergency repair work on Monday, March 9 on a damaged storm drain that runs under North Mecklenburg Avenue between Benchmark Bank and Beaver Creek Office Park. The work will be done lane by lane so that the road will not be completely shut down. Please watch for traffic control signs and flaggers. Traffic flow will be slowed significantly until the repair is completed.
North Mecklenburg Avenue emergency storm drain repairs slated for Mar. 9
- From Staff Reports
-
- Updated
