Rotary welcomes Microtel Manager to monthly meeting

The South Hill Rotary Club welcomed Jon Evans, Manager of the new Microtel in South Hill as guest speaker recently. The all-new 88 room Microtel Inn & Suites By Wyndham is now open on Arnold Drive in South Hill and he updated the club with some of the amenities being offered by the new facility. His father Sep Evans and his grandfather John Evans, who is a long time Rotary Club member, were also in attendance making it a very rare three-generation meeting.
The younger Evans talked about the opening of the hotel that will serve as a huge asset to the town. Microtel by Wyndham offers smart design, modern rooms, and exceptional service help make every stay brilliantly simple. Enjoy a seamless, consistent experience for your next group trip or special event with thoughtful amenities like free WiFi and breakfast; along with fitness centers and pools at select Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham, we know you've got a busy schedule. Whether you're gearing up for back-to-back meetings or need time to relax and unwind, what you want from your hotel is a consistent, seamless stay. With their modern design and exceptional comfort, they make it easy to get settled so you can do more, see more, or just relax more. Upgrade to one of their suites and enjoy plenty of extra space, with extras including a pull out couch, additional workspace, and a kitchenette that provides the conveniences of home.
There is meeting room and a beautiful lobby for lounging. Everything is set up to help make your stay as comfortable as possible while you are staying at Microtel Inn Suites By Wyndham in South Hill. VA. Call 434 447 3461 today to make your reservation.
