May Day Parade planned in South Hill

The Town of South Hill has planned “South Hill Strong-May Day Parade” for Friday, May 1 at 11 a.m.
Town Manager, Kim Callis, released a statement on April 23 detailing the reason for this event. “The past few days have certainly been a trying time as we all continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the painful loss of our beloved Brian’s Steakhouse, and perhaps even personal losses. But as it has always been, without fail, the people of our town are caring, cooperative, and resilient.
The community is invited to join in the effort to demonstrate their “South Hill Strong” spirit while also showing support for “some very dedicated and hard-working people” including first responders, medical workers, and all others who are working to continue providing the community with necessities.
The South Hill Police Department, South Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Southside Rescue Squad, Public Works Department, and VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital will be joining the parade through the streets of town.
“While continuing to follow health and safety guidelines and practicing social distancing, we encourage you to step out of your homes and offices for a few moments, smile and wave at the neighbors, and give a rousing round of applause for our teams who do so much to keep us safe and are always there to provide care and help in difficult times.”
For a map of the parade route please visit the South Hill Enterprise or the Town of South Hill Facebook page.
