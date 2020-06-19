VCU Health CMH Auxiliary presents check to CEO

Kenny Pitts, President (right) of The Auxiliary of VCU Health/ Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill presented CEO Scott Burnett (left) with a check for $33, 000 Monday as part of their ongoing fundraising commitment to the hospital. They hold fundraisers throughout the year as well as operate the gift shop at the hospital and even though things have not been the same with the COVID 19 restrictions and guidelines that put a halt to some of the fundraising efforts, the members were very proud to be able to make this presentation.
