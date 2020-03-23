VCU/CMH teams with American Red Cross for March 27 blood drive 
The American Red Cross stated that they are expecting a Critical Shortage of blood. 
They will be adding additional staffing to ensure that all donors are processed in a
timely and safe manner as well as implementing additional safety precautions to keep
donors well and healthy.

 American Red Cross Blood Drive: March 27th
11:00am – 3:30pm Education rooms in C.A.R.E. Building (1755 N. Mecklenburg Avenue,
South Hill)

To schedule your appointment, click on the link below:
https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?order=DATE&range=10&zipSponsor=23970