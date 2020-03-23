The American Red Cross stated that they are expecting a Critical Shortage of blood. They will be adding additional staffing to ensure that all donors are processed in a timely and safe manner as well as implementing additional safety precautions to keep donors well and healthy. American Red Cross Blood Drive: March 27th 11:00am – 3:30pm Education rooms in C.A.R.E. Building (1755 N. Mecklenburg Avenue, South Hill) To schedule your appointment, click on the link below: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?order=DATE&range=10&zipSponsor=23970
VCU/CMH teams with American Red Cross for March 27 blood drive
