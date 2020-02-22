The Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee voted to continue a bill prohibiting the sale, transport, transfer, manufacturing, or import of any assault firearm, to the 2021 legislation. House Bill (HB) 961 has drawn much attention and concern from local gun supporters, prompting the county Board of Supervisors to consider and eventually establish Mecklenburg as a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
The Virginia Governor’s spokesperson, Alena Yarmosky, stated to NPR that Northam was “disappointed” in the committee’s decision to continue the bill adding, “We will be back next year”. The Democratic push for gun control comes after the May 31, 2019 mass shooting in which 12 people were killed in a Virginia Beach municipal building. Five gun control bills have already been passed in both houses. Senate Bill (SB) 35 authorizes localities to prohibit possession or carrying of a firearm and ammo in public spaces without a permit. SB 69 states that anyone not licensed as a firearms dealer is prohibited from purchasing more than one handgun in a 30 day period. SB 70 requires a background check for a firearms sale and directs the State Police “to establish process for transferors to obtain such a check from a licensed firearms dealer”. SB 12 is incorporated with SB 70 but refers to the transfer of a fireman rather than the sale. SB 240 allows for a Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorney or two law enforcement officers to request an “emergency substantial risk order” from court judges if the individual poses a threat to themselves or others. The court order would immediately halt the possession, purchase, transport of a firearm by the individual and would remain in effect for fourteen days.
HB 961 defines an assault weapon as any semi-automatic rifle, shotgun, or pistol that “expels single or multiple projectiles by action of an explosion of a combustible material with a fixed magazine capacity in excess of 10 rounds” or a “shotgun with a revolving cylinder that expels single or multiple projectiles by action of an explosion of a combustible material”. This includes any attachments or parts designed to modify a firearm into an assault weapon.
The bill also prohibited the sale, purchase, etc. of “certain firearm magazines, silencers, and trigger activators.” It carried the penalty of a Class 6 Felony charge for the seller and/or purchaser of the firearm or features. It also stated that anyone already in legal possession of an Assault Weapon, as of July 1, 2020, may “retain possession” of their firearm until January 1, 2021, at which time all firearms, silencers, magazine, and/or trigger activators shall be rendered. The Virginia House of Delegates passed the proposed ban in a 51-48 vote, however, the Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee voted 10 to 5 to continue the bill to the 2021 legislation. Democratic Senators John Edwards, Committee Chairman, R. Creigh Deeds, J. Chapman Petersen, and Scott Surovell voted against their party and backed the continuation.
