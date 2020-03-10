Pointe Realty ladies honored with top Real Estate awards

Pointe Realty Group of South Hill had not one but two employees recognized at the Annual Southside Virginia Association of Realtors Awards for Excellence banquet this year. There are over 600 members of the Board and to receive an award is one of the highest honors in Virginia Real Estate, especially at a Diamond Level.
Sharon Parker Johnson was awarded the third place Diamond Sales Award for her sales achievements in 2019. Sharon has been in real estate for forty years and currently serves on the Virginia Real Estate Board. She is honored to be recognized and adds, “I couldn’t get there without my clients and my fellow realtors. It’s all teamwork, working together, and helping each other.”
Kim has worked in real estate for 10 years and was recognized for distinguished property management and placed among the top of her peers. She currently manages 251 properties and is very honored to receive the award.
Pointe Realty Group is located at 408 East Atlantic Street in South Hill. Call 434-447-5600 or check out their website pointerealtygroup.com for more information.
