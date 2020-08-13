Solar Development Lobbyists relay success to County trustees

Robert Crockett and Susan Seward, two lobbyists hired by the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors as discussed in previous meetings, were in attendance at the August Board of Supervisors meeting to give a presentation on their solar initiative lobbying project in regards to the 2020 General Assembly meeting.
County Administrator Wayne Carter explained that the lobbyists were hired after the Halifax County Administrator had begun reaching out to fellow rural localities to gauge interest in joining a lobbying group. The Rural Solar Development Coalition was formed and lobbyists were hired because rural localities were looking into getting tax laws changed in regards to solar facilities; they felt that some of the tax laws were slanted to the benefit of the solar facilities rather than the communities they were located within.
Robert Crockett started the presentation to, “talk about the development of the Rural Solar Development Coalition and how it came about; also talk about the General Assembly results in 2020 as well as activities they are doing currently to make sure that rural governments are being appropriately compensated when it comes to solar developers coming to your neighborhood.” He began by explaining that The Clean Economy Act that was approved by the General Assembly requires 16 thousand megawatts of solar generation by 2045. He continued to explain that that is approximately 252 square miles of utility solar scale projects in Virginia by the year 2045.
Susan Seward, locally known for serving on the Board for Sussex County relayed that they had successfully lobbied a number of bills in favor of rural localities including, “Our first bill relative to zoning and revenue was House Bill 655 and Senate Bill 870… That allows a locality to include regulations and provisions in your zoning ordinance for a special exception for a solar project. In effect, this is the first cousin to a proffer. What that allows you to do is grant a condition that allows for the dedication of real property of substantial value or substantial cash payments for or construction of a substantial public improvement…What I think we are finding under this arrangement is you would want to look for things like fire and emergency services as a potentially proferred condition that you could get revenue for or broadband. I think those are the two most common relationships we’re finding under this legislation.”
She continued, listing House Bill 656 and Senate Bill 875 which give local governments the authority to include in their zoning ordinance provisions that incorporate the generally accepted national standards for the use of solar panels and battery storage. Additionally, the lobbyists were able to establish House Bill 657 as a permissive bill that allows localities to waive their 2232 review. They were able to kill the bill in the Senate. The House bill was passed, but as a completely permissive bill.
Seward cited, “The other big win we got is the revenue step down. That is a huge change potentially. Right now we are capped at 80 percent exemption machinery and tools for solar projects. We know that’s the rub here. What we’ve done—we were successful in getting a step down approach 80 percent five years, then down to 70 percent, ultimately dropping to 60 percent exemption. So we’re going from an 80 percent exemption to a 60 percent exemption. That’s where weighing machinery and tools…the math becomes more complicated.”
Robert Crockett stepped in to explain House Bill 1675 to the Board. The bill, “creates an opportunity that wasn’t previously discussed in discussions with the developers leading up to the 2020 General Assembly. Essentially it authorizes host agreements between localities and developers… Host agreements allow localities to receive compensation for a certain amount of volume that’s received by those localities…Essentially it requires solar applicants to give the host locality a written notice that they intend to file an application and also they intend to locate that application in an opportunity zone.”
The Board also approved several applications for zoning permits that were presented. The first was an application to rezone from the IDA of Mecklenburg County. IDA acquired the property last year; it runs from Ridge Road to east of Old Cox Road up to Allen’s Creek.
Next approved was the application by the Microsoft Corporation to rezone 335.3 acres of agricultural land for future industrial growth. This application was also approved.
Jacob T., Jr. and Leone B. Tanner for a special exception permit to allow for two additional manufactured home lots in an existing manufacture home park. Jacob “Tom” Tanner was in attendance to contest the decision he had originally received from the Board. The Board had recommended the application for denial on the basis that it was for a manufactured home. Tanner states that he had applied for camper spaces rather than manufactured homes; Tanner continued that he received the reasons for denial from Mr. Hendricks which cited an increase in traffic flow and parking spaces. Tanner brought picture evidence for discussion as well as stating that the area in question receives little to no traffic as it is a seasonal trailer park. He recounted that the “season” usually lasts from the end of March to the middle of October.
The Board agreed to send the application back to the planning commission for reconsideration upon hearing the information provided by Mr. Tanner.
Next on the docket was an application by Cheryl Hanly and Shenna Shotwell which was swiftly approved by the Board. An application by Joseph F. and Carolyn L. Alexander for a special exemption permit; this application was also quickly accepted. Last of the applications was one brought to the Board by applicants Randy D. Wray and Angela Dickerson for a special exemption permit to allow for a beauty shop/hair salon; this application was also approved.
The Board also heard from several community members regarding the discussion of possibly removing the Confederate soldier statue located in Courthouse Square. The Board will be holding a public hearing on this matter on Tuesday, September 15 at 9:00a.m. This hearing will take place in the gymnasium of Park View High School due to an expectedly large turnout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.