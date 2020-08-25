Supervisors reject bid to remove monument; Will re-advertise the project

LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors rejected the bid received from Clary Construction to remove the Confederate monument from courthouse square and will advertise again soliciting bids for the work. The bid totaled $33,300: removal of monument - $26,500, restoration of site - $2,800, other costs - $4,000 and transport cost per mile - $150. The company is also not responsible for any breakage.
As background the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to remove the statue at a meeting held Wednesday, July 31, 2020. They authorized County Administrator Charlette T. Woolridge, Ph.D. to provide information on relocating the statue and other issues related to the removal of the statute at the board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at the Brunswick County Government Building.
Confederate monuments have been center stage at the national level. The tragic death of George Floyd by law enforcement officers sparked a national movement to address racial inequity and systemic racism. Monica McMillan made the request to remove the statue at the June board meeting speaking on behalf of concerned citizens.
During the citizen comment period and before the vote, Rebecca L. Akers, President, Brunswick Museum & Historical Society, Inc., proposed a location for the monument. No action was taken.
In a letter to County Administrator Charlette T. Woolridge, Ph.D. dated Aug. 16, 2020, Akers stated, “One of our members has now offered a second proposal. Mr. David Dalton, 558 Woodsdale Drive, Alberta, VA, (Red Oak District) wants to place the monument in his family cemetery where a Confederate veteran is buried on his farm property. It is well off the road and not viewable from the road. Enclosed also is a memorandum signed by Mr. Dalton giving permission to locate the memorial on his property in perpetuity.” She provided the supervisors a copy of the memorandum and with photos of the proposed site.
Akers said the purpose of the organization is to “provide for the preservation of such material and for its accessibility to all who wish to examine or study it.”
In a letter to Dr. Woolridge dated Aug. 6, 2020, Akers said, “At the public hearing on July 29, 2020, I spoke on behalf of the Brunswick Museum & Historical Society, Inc. of our willingness to assist the board in its deliberations concerning the final disposition of the war memorial currently located in front of the museum.
”Senate Bill 183 which was signed into law in April 2020 states: “If the governing body votes to remove, relocate, contextualize, or cover the monument or memorial, the local governing body shall first, for a period of 30 days, offer the monument or memorial for relocation and placement to any museum, historical society, government, or military battlefield.”
Akers said, “As you and the board members are aware, the museum was founded in 1990 after the Brunswick County Library re-located to the former Peebles Corporate Office. The museum building is located on county property. St. Mark’s Church at 24225 Christanna Highway was deeded to the Brunswick County Historical Society in July 1976 and has served as its home since that time. When the museum and historical society merged at a later date, the two organizations became the Brunswick Museum & Historical Society, Inc.”
The preservation of historic buildings, monuments and markers is highlighted in the stated Purpose of the Brunswick County Historical Society. According to the Purpose, “The society will provide for the preservation of such material and for its accessibility to all who wish to examine or study it.”
Akers said earlier the Brunswick Museum & Historical Society, Inc. offered to take possession of the memorial to place it within the property of St. Mark’s Church (in Cochran, near Southside Virginia College). The proposed site is located to the right of the church behind trees and the footbridge that joins the parking lot to the building itself. The indentation of the old Route 1 road bed on the property will provide a low point to place the monument and base.
