The Virginia Department of Health’s website now shows that 48 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Mecklenburg County. Early in the week, it was announced that several cases have been found in Sentara Meadowview Terrace, an assisted living home in Clarksville. Sentara has since had the positive cases moved to an isolation unit at Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital. Sentara Meadowview Terrace has continued to test all of its residents and workers to keep an eye on the virus. Sentara Meadowview Terrace is also asking residents’ family members to not visit at this time, in an effort to be cautious and keep exposure to the disease contained.
“We continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in our region. This is a reminder that we need to stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing if we do have to go out for necessary supplies” said Southside Health District Director Dr. Scott Spillmann. “It is our duty to do all we can to protect ourselves and our community and slow the spread of this virus.”
The Centers for Disease Control has mentioned that most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia
Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.
- Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public.
- Avoid crowds of more than ten people.
The CDC has also recently recommended that people wear masks. As a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms, the virus can be transmitted unknowingly. If everyone were to wear facemasks out, much like social distancing, the spread of the virus can be mitigated.
As of the morning of April 9, 4,042 cases have been confirmed in the state of Virginia. Of that number, 109 affected individuals have died. A full up-to-date map of the latest number of cases by county can be found on the Virginia Department of Health’s website. The most affected counties include Alexandria County with 149 cases, Arlington County with 280 cases, Chesapeake County with 101 cases, Chesterfield County with 158 cases, Fairfax County with 690 cases, Henrico County with 319 cases, James City with 123 cases, Loudoun County with 258 cases, Norfolk County with 84 cases, Prince William County with 299 cases, Richmond City with 126 cases and Virginia Beach with 219 cases.
