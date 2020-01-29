Park View High School Senior of the Month: Malcom York-Roberts is the son of Aisha Roberts and resides in South Hill, Virginia. He has two sisters who attend Park View, Charisma McCoy a senior, and My’Teauna York, a junior. Malcom is genuinely one of the kindest and sweetest young men at the high school. He shows respect towards his teachers and his classmates. He works hard and does all that is asked of him and is such a joy to have in class. He contributes openly, but with respect, in all class discussions. Malcom also tries to keep the peace among classmates and likes for everyone to get along and show respect to others. The teacher who nominated him stated, “He is so friendly and always made a point to ask how I was doing and how my day was going. That is not always a typical concern for many students.” Malcom has a strong work ethic, he has been employed at McDonald’s in South Hill for the last 2 1⁄2 years. Malcom has been accepted and would like to attend either Radford University or Old Dominion University to become a sports manager or sports agent. Park View High School is proud to have Malcom York-Roberts represent our Senior of the Month.
