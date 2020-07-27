Rotary Reverse Raffle event cancelled

Thank you for your support of the 2020 Annual Reverse Raffle. As you know this is the major fund raiser for our Club and the proceeds from the event allow us to provide college Scholarships to local graduating high school seniors.
With the COVID pandemic the Club feels the safest thing to do for you and the members is to cancel this year’s event. We hope you understand and will consider supporting next year’s event.
We are offering three options for those who had purchased a ticket to the Raffle. As the Club has already committed to providing 11 $1,000 scholarships, we would like to request that you to consider donating your ticket purchase to the Club to help with these scholarships.
Alternatively, you may leave the money with the Club as an advance purchase for the 2021 Reverse Raffle.
Finally, if you prefer, the ticket cost can be refunded back to you.
Please advise us with the option you prefer. If you choose to have the amount refunded to you please provide a mailing address.
Again, thank you for your support of Rotary and of our Scholarship program.
