CENSUS JOBS BEING OFFERED

Due to COVID19 setting things back a bit the Census 2020 is letting everyone know that they are still hiring for Census Takers in the area as we plan to come out of the Corona Virus restrictions. They are also encouraging you to fill out your forms as soon as you can if you got them in the mail or online and they are easy to do. So far the area is lagging behind in returning the forms and they are encouraging everyone to do so as soon as possible. If you are interested in helping with the 2020 Census you can apply online at 2020cenus.gov/jobs. They will provide great pay, flexible hours, weekly pay and paid training. You can get more information by calling 1-855-JOB-2020. Wayne Carter and Judy Sheffield encourage you to apply for a job or if you have the forms to please return them as they begin to their journey through the area for 2020.
