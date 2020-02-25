Lexi Forest of The Pierce Group presented the Mecklenburg County School Board with an update on the 2019 health insurance benefits and the impact it will have on next school years budget. The plan started in July 2018 and was effective until June of 2019.
The Health Plan Demographic showed that the number of subscribers and members was slightly down when compared to the 2017-2018 plan year, however, there was a slight increase in the average age of subscribers and members. There was a significant increase in claims paid to inpatient services. The 2017-2018 plan year paid out $982,957 in inpatient claims but in the 2018-2019 plan year there was $1,671,588 paid. Inpatient facilities include over night hospital stays. There was a slight decrease in outpatient services of about $102,000 that was mostly contributed to more members choosing to have services such as, X-rays, MRI’s, physical therapy, etc., done in a professional office. This caused a minor increase in the amount paid to professional services such as physicians and specialists. “Inpatient, typically we like to see clinical be about 25% of the plan. Right now Mecklenburg School Division is right around 42%, so we do want to see that decrease. Outpatient best practice is typically about 30-35% and right now you all are at about 31% so that is looking great. However, we do want to improve the professional. Typically we want that to be about 45% of the total claims spent. Right now you’re at 27%.” explained Forest. The overall goal is to shift some of the inpatient services to the professional side because it is least costly to the plan.
There was a 20.77% percentage change in total paid claims to the plan between the 2017-2018 plan year and the 2018-2019 plan year, which is contributed to the significant jump in inpatient utilizations. About 65% of the plan members did not hit $999 in claims and could potentially benefit from the high deductible health plan that is offered with the division. “So rather than spending about $1500 each year with the Key Advantage 1000 employee only, those members could have put those premium dollars in a Health Savings Account (HSA) and could have saved $500.”
Top Health Conditions for the 2018-2019 plan year include Circulatory (heart related conditions), Musculoskeletal (bones, joint, muscles, etc.), Ill-Defined Conditions (non-diagnosable conditions), Health Status (exam, vaccination, etc.), and the digestive system (Crones, etc.). These things combined represent about 63.5% of the total claims spending.
The average number of members with Emergency Room visits increased slightly as well as the number of avoidable ER visits, which went from 72 to 74. 17.6% of the avoidable visits were contributed to headaches, UTI’s, Viral Infections, Constipation, and Epistaxis. These diagnosed conditions could possibly be treated elsewhere such as urgent care or primary care. “Almost 46% of the visits in the 2018-2019 plan year are classified as avoidable.” Forest continued, “which could have saved the plan roughly $47,000.”
The goal is to make members more aware of the options that they have outside of emergency care. Members are encouraged to establish a relationship with a primary care provider and to visit urgent care facilities for illness requiring immediate attention, but not so serious that the condition requires an ER visit. Live Health Online allows member to visit with a doctor 24/7 from a computer or mobile device using the app and a computer with webcam. The problem with this feature is that about 50% of residents in this county do not have internet access in their homes, which is a major contributor to the large number of Emergency Room visits. The plan also offers Well Programs including a Future Moms program, an Employee Assistance Program, Quit for Life Tobacco Cessation, and Condition for managing chronic conditions.
Superintendent Nichols wanted to point out that The Pierce Group was selected as the company that will be handling the school’s health insurance plan but they are not the health insurance agents. They were selected because of the amazing job that they have done working directly with employees to educate them on the best plans to fit their needs. “I also want to remind Board Members and the public that our insurance is carried through the program in the state that has pulled several school divisions together. So we’re not alone. In Virginia, teachers and educators are not allowed to be on the state health plane. They are in state retirement but not state health. We have to sort of fiend for ourselves as individual localities and we are part of the local choice, which is the program that has put school divisions together, which is very helpful when we’re having increases like we’ve seen tonight.” The Pierce Group will provide plan education through employee seminars and one on one consultations with employees.
