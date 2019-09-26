At approximately 9:47 on Thursday morning, South Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle call reported at the intersection of Callis Road and Highway 47. When they arrived on scene, what in fact they found was a VDOT tractor that had hit a power pole, dropping the live line into the way of oncoming traffic.
SHVFD, Virginia State Police and VDOT managed the scene, working to keep traffic flowing. No reason was given for how the accident happened and no comment was given on scene. Attempts have been made to get a comment from Virginia Department of Transportation, South Hill Office with no success. Updates that become available will be posted on our website and published in future papers. As of press time no further information was available.
