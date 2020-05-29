First Baptist Church and First Christian School are excited to announce that First Christian School will be offering several scholarships to students for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year for preschool and elementary programs.  Scholarships will be based on merit and financial need.  Please contact FCS at 434-447-2634 or 414 N. Mecklenburg Ave South Hill, VA  23970 to receive an application and details on scholarship criteria and eligibility.