First Baptist Church and First Christian School are excited to announce that First Christian School will be offering several scholarships to students for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year for preschool and elementary programs. Scholarships will be based on merit and financial need. Please contact FCS at 434-447-2634 or 414 N. Mecklenburg Ave South Hill, VA 23970 to receive an application and details on scholarship criteria and eligibility.
First Christian to begin offering preschool and elementary scholarship
