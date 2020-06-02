It hasn’t taken Molly Hatchel long to find a home in the Intensive Care Unit at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital.
She has been there since last July, but already calls the ICU home and her fellow team members as family. Molly has been named the Star Service March Team Member of the Month for her work in the ICU.
A patient nominated Molly saying, “I was admitted on Tuesday, March 10th for being in A-fib (an irregular, often rapid heart rate that commonly causes poor blood flow) with a very high heart rate and facing a cardioversion (a medical procedure by which an abnormally fast heart rate or other cardiac arrhythmia is converted to a normal rhythm using electricity or drugs). Molly’s sweet bedside manner and super patient helpfulness made a scary situation almost “fun”. One of the nicest nurses I have ever had and her simple explanation of procedures made them much less frightening.”
Mellisa Black, Nurse Manager for Critical Care, said, “Molly is a great example of a STAR Performer. She always gives great patient care combining the art and science of nursing. She was spot on in assessing what these patients needed and went above and beyond to give that special care.”
Molly is a graduate of Southside Virginia Community College’s nursing program and is currently working on her bachelor’s degree in nursing. Originally from California, Molly lived in La Crosse since she was six years old before moving with her husband of one and a half years, David Bradley, to South Hill. Molly and David are expecting a little girl, Callie Mae Hatchel, later this year.
Molly said, “I did my internship here and it feels like coming home coming to work here. CMH is a big family. It feels great to feel appreciated and noticed for my work.”
Other team members nominated in March were: Kayla Franck, Nickey Powell and Hillary Tackett from the ICU; Sue Gayce from Registration; Rose Walker and John Watson from Physical Therapy; Vickie Kwasny of FANS and Dr. Ingrid Vaughan of Anesthesiology.
For being named a Team Member of the Month, Molly will get a special parking permit allowing her to park in certain places closer to the building and a $40 Amazon Gift Card.
Going above and beyond is pretty much the definition of being a STAR Performer at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital.
Evidently Dr. Ramesh Seeras has been studying the dictionary his entire career.
Dr. Seeras was nominated by the Garland Birthing Center labor and delivery nurses for Star Service Team Member of the Month and is the April winner.
In their nomination, the nursing staff said, “Dr. Seeras has handled the stress of the recent high demands of our unit with grace and charisma. No matter the circumstances, he is always a gentleman to the staff and patients. For example, a procedure needed to be done for an infant before discharge, there was not a provider on call to perform this procedure. Having the infant come back as an outpatient would increase the risks for exposure during this pandemic. A nurse called Dr. Seeras to advocate for this patient. He responded with positivity even though he was not on call. He came in with a smile and did what was in the best interest for the patient. He always goes above and beyond for patient safety and satisfaction.”
On being chosen at Team Member of the Month, Dr. Seeras said, “I am very happy to be named the Team Member of the month. It is always good to feel appreciated. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everybody for entrusting me with their medical needs.”
What Dr. Seeras likes most about CMH is, “CMH functions as a big happy family of which I am proud to belong. I find that the level and quality of care provided in this institution is as good as if not better than many larger institutions that I have been affiliated with ( and there were many).
He continued, “At CMH we always strive to be the best advocate for our patients and their families. My wife and I have also received care at this institution and we are very appreciative of the friendly, safe and high level of care we received.”
Dr. Seeras is a Board-Certified OB/GYN who has devoted his career to providing the best and most complete OB/GYN care for his patients for more than 27 years. He earned a Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree from the University of Saskatchewan in Canada and completed his residency training in obstetrics and gynecology also at the University of Saskatchewan.
Dr. Seeras came to South Hill from Illinois, where he has been in private practice since 1998 and served as Chief of the Department of OB/GYN at MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, Ill. He is skilled in minimally invasive surgery including outpatient hysterectomy, pelvic prolapse and abnormal bleeding problems. He also provides complete care for pregnant women including high risk prenatal care and delivery.
Others nominated in April were: Milagros Silverman from Acute Care and Christy Vaughn from EVS.
For being named a Team Member of the Month, Dr. Seeras will get a special parking permit allowing him to park in certain places closer to the building and a $40 Amazon Gift Card.
