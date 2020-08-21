"Hot Fun in the Summertime" rescheduled
Given the pending weather forecast, and out of the utmost consideration for attendees and entrants to the Hot Fun in the Summertime Car Show, The South Hill Chamber of Commerce has made the difficult decision to reschedule the event to October 30-31, 2020. But never fear...the Chamber already has plans to make this event even better! We are planning a FULL family-friendly Spooktoberfest weekend, kicking off with the Cruise-In & Car Show, then having Monster Mash, and ending with the finale adult costume party! Please mark your calendars, and save the date.