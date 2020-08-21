"Hot Fun in the Summertime" rescheduled

Given the pending weather forecast, and out of the utmost consideration for attendees and entrants to the Hot Fun in the Summertime Car Show, The South Hill Chamber of Commerce has made the difficult decision to reschedule the event to October 30-31, 2020. But never fear...the Chamber already has plans to make this event even better! We are planning a FULL family-friendly Spooktoberfest weekend, kicking off with the Cruise-In & Car Show, then having Monster Mash, and ending with the finale adult costume party! Please mark your calendars, and save the date.
Most Popular
Articles
- School Board makes final decision on reopening
- 2011 & 2012 PV Football Teams Left Mark on Program
- Feggins Was a Standout for the 2011/12 Dragons
- Ribbon is cut for Lake County General Store
- Nurse Extern Program at VCU Community Memorial Hospital
- Mecklenburg moves to “red” on COVID risk scale
- Rogers Enjoyed Having the Ball in His Hands
- Rumors fly following Ag dept complaint
- Rotary welcomes 16 year old guest speaker spreading a positive message
- Reese Was a PV Standout on the Links
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 24
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.