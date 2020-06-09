Town Council honors outgoing members; Equality march approved for June 13

South Hill, Va.- Mayor Dean Marion opened the South Hill Town Council meeting Monday night with the usual prayer and roll call. Members in attendance included Glenn Allen, Millie Bracey, Lillie Feggins-Boone, Delores Luster, Mike Moody, and Ben Taylor.
Mike Moody made the motion to push the approval of the Town Council Code of Ethics to the July meeting to allow newly elected Council members, Joseph Taylor, Shep Moss, and Gavin Honeycutt, to “have the ability to review things before the Council takes any action.” Mr. Ben Taylor stated that the Code of Ethics was “typical across the Commonwealth”, to which Councilwoman Bracey agreed, adding that the issue had already come up back in March. Taylor, Bracey, and Feggins- Boone voted against the modification and Allen, Luster, and Moody voting for. Mayor Marion broke the tie with a vote to push the agenda item to July.
Marion took time to recognize outgoing Council members Glenn Allen, serving six years, Lisa Jordan, serving eight years, and longtime Councilwoman, Millie Bracey, who has been serving since 1993. He extended a resolution of thanks and appreciation to Bracey for her work over her 27 years of service.
Mrs. Bracey thanked the past, present, and future Council members that she has served with as well as town staff. “It’s been a great ride. I’m telling you. I’m looking forward to new members and the different things that they are going to present and take the town forward. There’s no doubt about it. So thank you all very very much. I really appreciate it. And certainly to the voters from district three for the years that they have supported me. Thank you.”
Mr. James White and Mr. Jabin Walker were the first citizens to address the Council. The two presented the idea of a March for Equality to take place in South Hill. “Through this march, we would shine a light on racism, injustice, and all kinds of oppressions that plague this country.” said White. “We may not be able to make a difference worldwide but we can further unite the bond in this community.” A march would require a permit to be filed since the request falls under the town’s parade ordinance, which Mr. White and Mr. Walker had already completed. There is a 30 day processing period for this permit but the request was made to allow only 72 hours for processing so the event could take place immediately. Mayor Marion, Police Chief Bowen, and Town Manager Kim Callis were contacted by White and Walker prior to the Council meeting. They worked out a parade route that runs from the South Hill amphitheater up East Main Street to East South Mecklenburg Avenue, and from there to East Danville and back around to the amphitheater. Mr. White pointed out that social distancing would be encouraged to meet the guidelines set by the Governor. Jabin Walker proposed that Council consider implementing a change to the 30 day processing period for events such as these, which require immediate action.
Callis pointed out that the two gentlemen had followed the proper procedures and developed a clear plan of action with Chief Bowen. Considering the “unique circumstances in our nation”, the Council voted unanimously to waive the waiting period and allow for the event to take place on Saturday, June 13 at 6:30 p.m.
Councilman Ben Taylor addressed Mr. White and Mr. Walker saying that he hoped that there would be no blowback. “In the last month the Chief tried to have a ceremony recognizing his police officers and we had two new council people, one called the Attorney Generals office and the other called the Commonwealth Attorney. Both of these, I thought, were out of place. Social distancing was exercised and, according to the Commonwealth Attorney, nothing was done illegally, so I hope you don’t have any blowback. Our Police Chief goes to great lengths to try to recognize his people.” He summed up by saying that he could “promise” that the event would be met with open arms from the police department.
Gavin Honeycutt was next to address Council. As he stood to speak Mr. Taylor interjected to bring the conversation back to the matter of the changes to the 30 day processing period required with parade permits. Callis said that the appropriate thing to do, should Council choose, would be to have the staff and Chief Bowen look at the ordinance and come up with something to handle these unique situations.
After waiting, Mr. Honeycutt was called on by the Mayor. “Mr. Taylor’s excuse is duly noted in his interruption. At this time I will wait to ask my questions once I take my oath in my position as a Town Council member as of July 1. So I will leave those questions and concerns for when I take my office. Thank you.”
Newly elected Town Council member, Shep Moss also chose to withdraw his comments for the evening.
Patrick Wright’s request to utilize the property located at 105 North Lunenburg Avenue was approved for Automobile Sales. The use of the property at 110 Arnold Drive was approved for Mobile Home Sales as requested by Raymond T, Arnold.
The Council voted on the proposed budget, tax rates, and water and sewer rates for the Fiscal Year July 1, 2020 through Jun 30, 2021. The proposed general fund budget is $10,670,455 and the proposed water and sewer fund budget $10,083,342. There are no proposed tax increases in this budget. The utility rates will go up 5.5% to offset the rate increase from the Roanoke River Service Authority. Kim Callis pointed out that there is a utility rate reduction currently in place to assist the community during the pandemic that will be increased to 25% starting in July. The Council will decide how long the reduced rate stays in place.
“Approximately $900,000 in planned expenditures and wages will be frozen indefinitely until more information about the economic impact of the pandemic is available.” said Callis. Most of the $900,000 is made up of certain vehicles and equipment and things remaining are infrastructure related like water, sewer, and streets.
The employee life insurance benefit component will be moved to the Virginia Retirement System and will require a separate resolution.
The Council unanimously voted to adopt the budget, adopt the resolution for VRS life insurance, and to appropriate the funds for the next fiscal year.
Finance Director, Sheila Cuttrell, announced plans to start sending past due notices for delinquent Business Licenses, Real Estate and Personal Property Taxes, and Utilities. Mr. Taylor asked what the plans were to address those who have fallen behind significantly on their payments, to which Mrs. Cuttrell replied “As indicated in the memo, we have started making courtesy calls just to remind people that at some point in time we are going to have to go back to turning water off for non payment. We don’t want people to get to where they can’t manage it.” There was no action to be taken with this information.
The next South Hill Town Council meeting will be held on Monday, July 13 at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Town Hall.
