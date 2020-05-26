In a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Governor Ralph Northam offered an update on the state’s progress after the initiation of Phase 1 in the “Forward Virginia” plan.
Northam opened with a statement explaining a recent photo that began circulating of himself, minus his face mask, taken photos with beachgoers. Northam’s representatives claimed immediately after the incident that he was not expecting to be within six feet of anyone and was caught unprepared when reporters and vacationers approached him. Northam says, “On my way to talk with reporters, some well wishers came up to me and asked to take pictures. I was not prepared because my mask was in the car.”
The Governor also announced that individuals will be officially required to wear face masks inside of “stores, barbershops, restaurants, government buildings, or anywhere where people can congregate”. There are a few exceptions to the new guideline. Masks will not be required while eating and drinking at a restaurant, while exercising, if you have trouble breathing, or if a health condition prohibits an individual from wearing a face covering. Children under the age of 10 are not expected to wear masks, however, any child older than 10 will be required to. “Science says that masks can help stop the spread of the virus” said Northam.
Northam stated that this is not a criminal offense and anyone neglecting to wear their mask will not be issued a citation. No police agencies will be involved in the enforcement of this new regulation. “I’m not looking for people to get in trouble by not wearing a mask but I am looking for people to please do the right thing.” he says.
Lastly the Governor encouraged everyone to acquire a face mask as soon as possible. If you do not already have one and are having trouble finding them for purchase, Northam encourages you to look into the self made option by referring to online instructional tutorials.
