Brunswick County Public Schools Return to School Plan

Covid-19, Coronavirus Pandemic has presented some instructional challenges for all school divisions. In planning for the 2020-2021 academic year, Brunswick County Public Schools (BCPS) began the process of developing contingency plans in April 2020 as they awaited Governor Northam's plan for Virginia schools' reopening.
As the Virginia Department of Education developed task forces to create statewide instructional guidance, it was imperative for BCPS to do the same. Under the direction of Dr. Kristy Somerville-Midgette, Division Superintendent and Mrs. Tracey Rogers, Assistant Superintendent, task force teams were developed for elementary, middle, and high school to create three instructional plans for the fall: 1) a traditional opening, 2) a hybrid model, and 3) a virtual/remote learning model. Dr. Midgette expressed to her Central Office Executive Team members, who were assigned to one of the school level teams, that it would be imperative that the task force teams plan for all three models and that there be some checks and balances with alignment, which would take into consideration division resources, CDC and VDH guidelines that would be required for the development of plans at all three levels. The three plans and specific details of each plan were completed on May 15th in anticipation of the Governor's announcement later in the year. BCPS's early date of completion allowed the instructional and professional development teams to use the models as a basis to determine the needs of teachers for summer professional development and planning. In hearing the Governor's plan that was released on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, Dr. Midgette felt the BCPS Task Force Team was right on target and was pleased with the progress of the instructional plans developed. Dr. Midgette recognized that within those plans, minimal adjustments would be necessary to align the BCPS Reopening Plans closely with the state’s plan. Ms. Tiffeney Brown, Director of Personnel stated, "The early and diligent work of the task force teams have helped to better align resources with recruiting and planning for additions to the on-boarding process to acclimate incoming staff to the various models."
Dr. Midgette felt that the collaboration between the teams and staff at BCPS has been commendable. Representatives of each task force represented a cross section of faculty to include the assistant superintendent, district directors, and principals, teachers from core areas, electives, CTE, Special Education, and technology. Dr. Midgette expressed her appreciation of the efforts of the BCPS Task Force Team. Dr. Midgette and her team presented the draft of the plan to the division-wide administrative team at the June 2020 annual retreat, in addition, three virtual town hall meetings with parents were held to garner feedback for adjustments as necessary. Dr. Midgette and the Brunswick County Public School Board collaborated to finalize the plan with flexibility on July 10, 2020. The final plan approved will provide both a virtual and hybrid plan simultaneously with parents having the choice in the option that best meet the needs of their family. The partial hybrid planned provides for an emphasis on Pre-K-3 in person two days per week, grades 4-8, one in-person day per week, and 9-12 virtual with hybrid opportunities for career and technical education. The virtual option provides for all grade levels online. The technology department under the direction of Mrs. Krystle Pearson has worked diligently to provide opportunities for each home to have access to a hotspot as needed to assist with the digital divide. The readiness of our buildings and the procurement of supplies to allow for social distancing, a quantity of cleaning supplies, and the establishment of health plans and protocols to run the hybrid has been the charge of Ms. Mallory, Director of Support Services ensuring our faculty and staff and future plans for having students back have been done with safety as priority one. With the assistance of the Board of Supervisors for allocating county CARES funds, BCPS was able to provide for technology enhancements and the procurement of adequate PPE and sanitizing supplies to support both reopening plans. Dr. Midgette emphasized her appreciation for the entire School Board, School Board Committee, Dr. Burns and Ms. Seward for their continued support and guidance throughout the planning process. Dr. Midgette emphasized that the flexibility is important as COVID19 and the impact is fluid and wants to ensure the ability to make adjustments as mitigating circumstances present itself. She expressed next steps are providing professional development and training for staff to for the safety of all during this time.
As the state of Virginia's school divisions gear up to deal with these unchartered and unprecedented times, there is need for divisions to deliberate with careful thought and consideration of the plans they will implement to meet the unique learning needs of their students within safe and healthy confines navigating COVID-19 and schools reopening. School is slated to open August 10, 2020.
A link for the plan is on the www.brunswickcps.org website under 2020-21 Return to School.
