Local Business Spotlight: Nana's Attic

Nana’s Attic has been a small business in South Hill for just a year and like many local businesses, they have felt the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Owner, Donna Kelly, says that her business was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic because probably over 25% of their customer base did not leave their homes when the virus started spreading through Mecklenburg County. “We are now on Facebook posting pictures and videos of our unique items, antiques, and collectibles,” says Kelly.
Donna has always loved going to flea markets and antique shops and has always had “fun” working with the public. “After working for over 10 years at Cracker Barrel, in the country store, my love grew for the retail side of business,” she explained.
Kelly started at a small shop here in South Hill but soon decided to venture out on her own and start her own business. She has been married for almost 35 years and has two children and five grandchildren. “My grandkids help me with the name Nana's Attic because that is what they call me,” said Donna.
Nana’s Attic is currently looking for new vendors selling specialty items such as sewing projects, painted signs, and woodworkings but they also welcome those looking to sell their antiques or collectibles. On Saturday, October 3 the business will celebrate their one-year in business with a yard sale. Everyone is invited to bring a table and their items for sale. There is no cost to participate. “We will be having refreshments and lots of sales. We have started selling flower arrangements, vase flowers for graves, and saddle flowers for headstones. Our custom made wreaths for every holiday season are selling very well. Christmas is just around the corner and we will soon be offering our custom wreaths and flowers. Stop by and pick out your special, custom-made wreath for your home. We have great gifts for someone who collects crystal, old and new china, or just loves unique gifts.”
Nana’s Attic is located at 913 West Danville Street in South Hill. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you are interested in participating in the Anniversary Yard Sale or would like to sell your items permanently call Donna at 434-774-0163.
