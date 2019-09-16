Approximately 8:24 am Monday morning tones rang out for a structure fire located on Union Level Road in South Hill. South Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded and with the aid of the LaCrosse Volunteer Fire Department were able to extinguish the fire quickly. There was no damage to surrounding property or other homes. The cause of the fire is not known at this time. There were no injuries or fatalities because all residents were out of the home prior to the blaze igniting. A neighbor called the homeowner and 911 to report the fire. The homeowner expressed her sincere gratitude to the fire fighters with South Hill and LaCrosse who responded and stated, “They’ve always been quick and do a great job.” Both she and her husband were at work and their grandchildren had already left for school. No comment was available from Chief Rosser Wells at press time.
