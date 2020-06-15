Mecklenburg County Deed transfers through May 2020

Walter N. Allgood to County School Board of Mecklenburg, 1.51 AC Parcel A Boydton District for $17,400.
Walter N. Allgood to County School Board of Mecklenburg, 17.14 AC Boydton District for $179,000.
Phillip M. Arrington, Jr. to Fred’s Towing & Transport, Inc., 2 Parcells Lacrosse District for $262,000.
Geraldine Bacon to Troy A. Kibbe, Lots 26, 27, 28 & 29 Town of Chase City for $71,000.
Tammy R. Bailey to WBS Investments, LLC., 21.27 AC South Hill District for $100,000.
Bank of New York Mellon to Sean Wright, Lots 9-13 Section 2 Robbins View Sub Division Clarksville District for $69,300.
Samuel Bennett to Valerie Moore, 4.00 AC Buckhorn District for $16,000.
Ruth B. Bogie to Joseph M. Nehme, Lots 88-89 Section C Cuscowilla Sub Division Boydton District for $947.
Julie L. Bozarth to Toby L. Logan, Tract 4, 5.0 Acres, Lacrosse District for $165,000.
Bug Busters Pest Control Service to Allen D. Atkinson, Lots 1-2 Block 9 Unit 1 Fairview Acres Sub Division Bluestone District for $57,500.
Deborah M. Burgart to Lavetta F. Spence, Lot 10 Section 2 West Lacrosse for $60,000.
Maureen Ann Burns to Wild Rose LTD, .034 AC Town of Clarksville for $20,000.
Chase Hill Inc. to Hayes Construction & Son Inc., Tract 1 Town of South Hill for $148,000.
Clarence J. Clay to Emmanuel Russell, Lot 24 Section 0 Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $6,900.
CMH Home Inc. to Michelle L. Lewis, Parcel #1 Clarksville District for $149,017.
Linda J. Daniels to Elizabeth E. Cannon, 27.99 AC Bluestone District for $185,000.
Johnny H. Deal to O’Neal Rentals LLC., Tract Lacrosse District for $45,000.
Arthur Wayne Derrenbacker to Asahel Scallan Barrilleaux, 5.00 AC Lot 15 Southside Farms Lacrosse District for $24,000.
Arthur Wayne Derrenbacker to Asahel Scallan Barrilleaux, 5.00 AC Lor 16 & 5.00 AC Lot 17 Southside Far for $151,000.
Caroline E. Dyar to Bobfof LLC., Parcel Town of South Hill for $18,100.
Evans Holding Inc. to Wendy Smith, Lot 2 0.76 AC Greenwood Point Boydton District for $64,000.
Randie K. Felts to Big E. Properties LLC., 0.18 AC Town of Clarksville for $10,000.
Sharon A. Flowers to Sheila Marie Veith, Lot 1 Section 7 Lees Court Town of South Hill for $120,000.
Judith Genier to Nannie Catherine Jones Heath, Lot 27-M Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $93,000.
Daniel R. Glover to Donald R. Anthony, Jr., Lot 23-I River Ridge Lacrosse District for $8,500.
Jerry Wayne Green, Jr. to Jonathan Todd Bullion, Lot 134M Moose Village Sub Division Lacrosse District for $100.
Jack C. Griffin to William M. Jurney, Lot 66 Lacrosse District for $12,000.
Oscar B. Gulmatico to Michael Jason Parker, Tract on Pettus Street, Town of South Hill for $135,000.
William M. Guy to James E. Joyner, Lot 77 Section B Great Creek Landing Lacrosse District for $10,000.
Meryl Harris to Jeffery M. Denson, Lot 117A River Ridge Golf & Camping Club Lacrosse District for $8,000.
Steven Jay Higley to Paul Atkinson, Lot 45 H River Ridge Lacrosse District for $4,000.
Ross E. Huber to Lamar Hall, Lots 11-18 Block 3 Sunnyside Park Sub Division Town of Clarksville for $107,000.
Patricia C. Huff to James Paul Lacrosse, 2 Parcels Bluestone District for $127,000.
Grayson S. Johnson, Sp Comm to Daryl Beasley, 3 Parcels Town of South Hill for $46,000.
JZ Rentals LLC. to Stephen V. Bodnar, Lot 21, Palmer Springs District for $35,000.
Michael W. King, Jr. to Mecklenburg County Virginia, 0.24 AC Boydton District for $2,404.73.
Jan C. Lee to Joe D. Hirst, Lots 126 & 127 River Ridge Golf & Camping Clu Lacrosse District $29,000.
Amy S. Lewis to Herman J. Diehl, Lot 1 Section D Buffalo Estates 5.00 AC Clarksville District for $260,000.
Frances Ann Dennis Lloyd to Barry D. Brooks, Jr., Lot 32 Roanoke Point Unit 5 Clarksville District for $16,000.
John Michael Loudon to Steven Jay Higley, Lot 150C River Ridge for $17,000.
Albert F. Macklin to Robert Wade Wright, 2.7 AC Boydton District for $24,000.
Thomas H. Marvin, Jr. Living Tru to Timothy D. Wells, Lot 5 Windsor Park South Hill for $369,000.
Kenneth D. Mecham, Tr. to Jamie Lemar Thomas, Parcel Town of South Hill for $127,000.
Stephen F. Metcalf to Thomas Slade Heath, Lot 14 Fox Run Lacrosse District for $515,000.
Samuel T. Moore, III to Brett Lafoon Cliborne, 2.23 Acres, Lacrosse District for $43,000.
Jennie L. Mussenden to Mecklenburg County Virginia, 1.03 AC & 0.27 AC Boydton District for $2,700.
Kathryn D. Napier to Hannie J. Cannon, Parcel Town of Lacrosse for $104,000.
Bonnie L. Nelson to Joseph E. Walta, Parcel 1 & 2 River Ridge Golf and Camping Club for $35,000.
Chauncey A. Odell to Arthur W. Derrenbacker, 2.00 AC South Hill District for $475,000.
Lewis C. Oliver, Jr. to Keith L. Royster, 1.071 AC Clarksville District for $20,000.
Janice B. Olsen to Michael P. Chambers, Lot 5 Clarksville District for $429,900.
Robert Eugene Orr to Jamie A. Robinette, Parcel Town of Chase City for $9,900.
Owen Anderson LLC. to Microsoft Corporation, 13.97 AC Boydton District for $1,274,883.15.
Arnold Wesley Parker to Cathy Fielding, 4 Parcels South Hill District for $11,000.
Becki Davis Patricki to William D. Hill, Lot 69L River Ridge Golf and Camping Club for $4,000.
Paul Frederick Platzke, Jr. to Seth H. Bowen, Bluestone District for $13,000.
David Potter to Charles C. Funderburk, Lot 59-D River Ridge Lacrosse District for $8,000.
David R. Price to Bernabe C. Tecorral, Lot 25 Town of Chase City for $40,000.
David U. Purer to Daniel Parker, 6.23 AC Boydton District for $14,750.
Qualified Properties Lot 50 LL to Thomas A. Deriso, Lot 50 Peete River Farm With Easements for $274,000.
Diane Rigsby to Robert G. Strader, Lot 32 Section E Block 4 Oak Hill Bluestone District for $27,500.
Rotndogs LLC to JB Farms LLC, 110.36 AC Bluestone District for $280,000.
Catherine V. Scherpich to Raymond L. Schaaf, Lot 19 Hawks Nest Lacrosse District for $25,000.
Matthew Shawn Seals to Frederick C. Kraatz, Lot 60 Unit 9 Section B Roanoke Point Sub Division Clarksville District for $20,000.
Barry W. Simmons, Jr. to Mecklenburg County Virginia, 0.12 Ac Boydton District for $1,243.80.
Thomas L. Singleton to Tina Hicks, 2 Parcels River Ridge Lacrosse District for $12,000.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. to RCS Construction Inc, Parcel Bluestone District for $1,100.
Charles F. Swats to George P. Hurt, Lot 99 Roanoke Point Subdivision Unit 7 Section D for $275,000.
Chester M. Terry to Jeffrey T. Parks, Lots 88, 89 & 90 Palmer Springs District for $200,000.
Beth A. Thompson to Paul T. Jones, 2.41 AC Buckhorn District for $96,000.
Michael J. Tozzi to Bobfof LLC, Parcel A Town of South Hill for $160,000.
Transformation Properties USA to Kelly Marie Ashe, 0.28 AC Lot 1 Town of Chase City for $18,000.
Trust Bank to Mostafa Mohamed, Lot 16-A, 17-A, 18-A & 19-A Occeneeche Heights Town of Clarksville for $58,000.
US Bank National Association to Hong Que Tran, Parcel Chase City District for $27,500.
Stephen Frank Walker to Haywood Hawkins, Lot 6 Section F Tanglewood Shores for $10,500.
Bennie D. Waller to Robert K. Young, 0.77 AC Lots 12-13 Block 16 Prestwould Sub Division Bluestone District for $230,000.
Jo Ann Wilson to George L. Brown, Tracts Boydton District for $60,000.
Larry J. Winikur to Warner Andrew Reynolds, Lot 48 Section K Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $760,000.
John G. Womack to Michael M. Heaton, Lot No 65 Section River Ridge for $4,000.
Janis L. Wright to John W. Mulder, Lot 131-C River Ridge Lacrosse District for $35,000.
