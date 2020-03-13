South Hill, VA – March 13, 2020: The Commonwealth of Virginia has declared a state of emergency due to the COV19 (Coronavirus).
It is with this in mind that the decision has been made to cancel performances of A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM scheduled for Friday, March 13; Saturday, March 14; and Sunday, March 15. The performances will not be re-scheduled, and patrons will be offered refunds or exchanges for future events.
As of Friday, March 13, staff members will begin contacting patrons who have provided telephone numbers to offer refunds and exchanges. Please feel free to contact the Box Office at (434) 262-4170 with any questions or to request refunds. Visit the Colonial Center’s website at www.colonialcenterva.org for information about future events.
Lauren Epps, Director of Operations at the Colonial Center said, “We know the cast and crew members of …FORUM have worked extremely hard to put together a great show and we thank them for their time and dedication. The decision to cancel is not an easy one, and we hope they will return for future productions. To our patrons and sponsors, thank you for your understanding and for your continuing support moving forward. The safety and comfort of our patrons, cast, crew, volunteers, and staff, is of utmost importance.”
