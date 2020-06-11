LCSPCA Pet of the Week

Tucker is a 2 year old, 57 lb. Hound that was found hungry and with injuries at CVS parking lot. He is soft-spoken, mild-mannered and kind. He stands on his hind legs and wraps his big paws around you to hug. Tucker loves attention, running and romping, and plays beautifully with other dogs. This sweet, incredibly easy-going fellow also appears to be HOUSE-BROKEN. He is HW negative, vaccinated & neutered. To meet or adopt, please call (434) 374-8076, or email lakecountryspca@yahoo.com to book an appt. During the Covid-19 crisis, the shelter is not open for walk-ins on a daily basis. LCSPCA is located at 11764 Hwy. 15, Clarksville, VA 23927.