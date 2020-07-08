South Hill Chamber seeking Assistant Director

Position: Assistant Director
Reports To: Chamber of Commerce Executive Director
Summary: The role of the Assistant Director is to serve as executive support staff to the Executive Director, the President of the Chamber, the Board of Directors and the Membership as a whole supporting the Chamber of Commerce’s mission. Key duties include: assist with daily operations of the organization including effective administration of standards of operation, oversight of the organization’s document retention policy and guidelines, and general financial management. Work with the Executive Director to respond to needs of the membership while adhering to policies and programs established by the Board of Directors, plan and execute special events and attend chamber events. Serve as a liaison for the Chamber of Commerce with other partnering organizations, providing leadership and oversight of special programs as assigned.
The scope of this position may change or be amended based on the evolving business needs of the Chamber and its membership. The basic requirement of every position is to perform all tasks as assigned. Marginal functions of the position have not been included; however, the omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar or related in nature to the assignment of the position.
Essential Responsibilities and Duties:
• Serve as executive support staff and perform administrative functions and services which support the effectiveness of the Chamber’s Executive Director and Board to include but not limited to: preparation of Board and committee meeting materials in consultation with Executive Director and board chair; dissemination of board meeting material as required; process requests for informations; assisting in the development of standard operating procedures, answering routine correspondence and draft correspondence; maintain files, and process invoices for payment.
• Assist in the management of all programs and facilities operations for which the Chamber of Commerce is responsible for overseeing.
• Provide excellent member service by positively addressing or directing the needs of members and the public.
• Advise and assist the Executive Director to formulate sound objectives, policies, and procedures.
• Safeguard the confidentiality of information by exercising discretion in communicating
information regarding all incoming/outgoing communications, personnel matters, other similar
confidential materials, and handling all records and files.
• Control office supplies and inventory, including office equipment.
• Keep informed of Chambers’s policies, procedures, bylaws, and regulations. Be familiar with the
Chamber’s general business practices and procedures with an emphasis on the relation of these
procedures to the membership and general public.
• Establish and maintain Chamber files while adhering to retention record policy for all
transactions, contracts, and correspondence. Maintain the availability of such documents for
review by the board or other officials or agencies.
• Assist in facilitating new memberships by promoting and selling benefits of membership,
delivering information to prospective members, developing leads, actively seeking new
businesses, and following up with potential new members as appropriate.
• Keep the Executive Director informed at all times about correspondence or information received
so that decisions on such will be handled in a timely manner.
• Assist existing member businesses with growth opportunities, education, mentoring, and other member needs.
• In coordination with the Executive Director, assist with the planning, scheduling, marketing, promotion, execution, and staging of all special events and activities of the Chamber. Coordinate registration for special events, including administration of the financial accounting for events.
• Participate in chamber activities to promote and enhance the image and relationship of the chamber throughout the community served, such as but not limited to Business Before Hours/ Business After Hours / Ribbon Cuttings with members.
• Assist with development and oversight of all publications printed and distributed for the Chamber of Commerce to ensure a consistent brand for the Chamber.
• Manage the fiscal resources of the organization, including but not limited to:
o Prepare the annual budget with line item identification of expenses and income for all
activities of the chamber for approval by the Board of Directors.
o Manage accounts receivable and payable, including payroll.
o Provide monthly Financial Reports to the Board of Directors.
o Work with an outside CPA firm for annual tax preparations.
o File reports and pay all tax liabilities as required by the IRS and Commonwealth of
Virginia.
o Assist in retention efforts through the collection of past due memberships.
• Strive continually to develop a better public understanding of the purpose and functions of the Chamber of Commerce.
• Assume the position of Executive Director in his/her absence.
Secondary Responsibilities and Duties:
• Work with contractor to maintain the Chamber’s website and social media channels with current news and event information.
• Recommend suggestions for the improvement of operation and efficiency.
Position Requirements:
All requirements are subject to possible modification to reasonably accommodate individuals with disabilities. Some requirements may exclude individuals who pose a direct threat or significant risk to the health and safety of themselves or other employees.
Education, Certificates, Licenses, and/or Training:
• An associate degree in business management or business marketing is required. However, candidates possessing additional years of experience in related fields may substitute for a portion of the educational requirement. A combination of education, training, and experience may be substituted when competency in the role is demonstrated.
• Possesses a willingness to advance education by attending job-related courses and workshops.
Experience:
• Minimum of three (3) years of progressively responsible experience in business management or office management is required. Experience as an executive assistant or department leader in a related field will be considered.
• Experience working with the public or experience working with a board of directors is preferred. Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:
Must be able to satisfactorily pass pre-employment drug/alcohol screens.
201 S. MECKLENBURG AVENUE – SOUTH HILL, VIRGINIA 23970-2619 – PHONE (434) 447-4547 southhillchamber.com – shannon@southhillchamber.com
Must have a thorough working knowledge of office systems, technology, office administration, practices, and procedures. Knowledge of association or member-based programs preferred. Need the ability to acquire an understanding of the Chamber of Commerce policies, procedures, and philosophy within a reasonable length of time as they pertain to the position.
Must be able to compose reports, correspondence, and official minutes. Must be proficient in basic bookkeeping and be able to generate reliable financial reports from which decisions can be made.
Must be able to handle a variety of diverse tasks and organize work to meet deadlines. Must be proficient in the use of computers and other required office equipment. Must be accurate, confidential, dependable, organized, and able to work with little or no direct supervision.
English is the business language of the Chamber. Must be able to speak, read, and understand documents such as policies, procedures, bylaws, and contracts. Must have legible handwriting and good
communication skills. Must have the ability to meet and deal tactfully and courteously with Chamber members, other employees, and the general public. Second languages, in particular Spanish, are regarded as excellent and desirable skills.
Must be able and willing to participate in training courses for the improvement of job knowledge and technical skills.
Must be able to work a minimum of eight hours a day, five days a week, and be able to work after regular working hours, as needed for special events. Must report to work at designated time and maintain regular acceptable attendance.
Must be able to meet people easily, communicate effectively (both written and verbal), and work with others as part of a team in an office environment. Must be able to work well with diversified groups as well as individuals.
Must have a servant attitude. Must be receptive to and accept changes deemed necessary by the Chamber Board and Executive Directive and give appropriate and open-minded consideration to suggestions from peers. Must always treat all members respectfully and in a professional manner in support of the Chamber’s commitment to outstanding customer service.
Confidentiality
As an employees who have access to the compensation information of other employees, directly or indirectly, as a part of the essential job functions, this position may not disclose the pay of other employees or applicants to individuals who do not otherwise have access to compensation information, unless the disclosure is (a) in response to a formal complaint or charge, (b) in furtherance of an investigation, proceeding, hearing, or action, including an investigation conducted by the employer or (c) consistent with employee’s legal duty to furnish such information.
Environmental Conditions:
Most of the normal duties will be performed inside in usual office conditions, which will involve interaction with other employees and/or Members with frequent interruptions. Some travel may be required. May be required to work beyond normal hours for completion of duties.
201 S. MECKLENBURG AVENUE – SOUTH HILL, VIRGINIA 23970-2619 – PHONE (434) 447-4547 southhillchamber.com – shannon@southhillchamber.com
Physical:
While performing the duties of this job, the following physical demands are required:
• Employee should expect to encounter occasional high-pressure situations and is expected to remain professional, respectful, and act appropriately
• Employee is regularly required to sit at a desk and perform keyboard functions for extended periods of time; reach with hands and arms to move office supplies and equipment and working with members.
• Occasionally required to stand, stoop, climb, bend, and reach with hands and arms when handling and moving equipment to arrange for special events.
• The employee must be able to travel alone and be on call for all chamber events.
• Must be able to lift at least 25 lbs. unassisted, and be able to assist in moving objects in excess of 100 lbs. while setting up functions.
• This job requires visual acuity and ability to hear, listen, and communicate orally and in writing and able to use necessary machines, tools and /or equipment for essential duties.
Working Relationships:
Build and maintain positive and productive working relationships to support the Chamber’s plans, procedures, and services as well as promoting a positive public image for the organization and its goals and objectives. Advise, inform, and consult with direct report on programs, plans and procedures to obtain approvals, information and guidance. Perform as a member of the team to establish and maintain exemplary relationships with Members.
This job description is not intended to be all-inclusive. An employee will also perform other reasonably related business duties as assigned by immediate supervisor as required.
The Chamber of Commerce reserves the right to revise or change the job responsibilities as the need arises. This job description does not constitute a written or implied contract of employment, other than an "at will" employment relationship.
All applications and resumes should be submitted to Shannon Lambert at shannon@southhillchamber.com in person or mail at The South Hill Chamber of Commerce 201 S. Mecklenburg Ave. South Hill VA 23970
201 S. MECKLENBURG AVENUE – SOUTH HILL, VIRGINIA 23970-2619 – PHONE (434) 447-4547 southhillchamber.com – shannon@southhillchamber.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.