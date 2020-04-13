SOUTH HILL- On Saturday, April 11 Deputies received a call of a person being shot at 662 Clearview Drive in South Hill. Deputies responded and while in route 911 advised deputies that the person who had done the shooting was on the phone. Deputies arrived at the location and detained the suspect identified as Barry Edwards 62 yr. old of 620 Clearview Drive in South Hill. Deputies who responded to 662 Clearview learned that the victim had been transported to the VCU Health CMH Emergency Room by private vehicle. Investigation found that there had been an argument between Edwards the suspect and the victim after which Edwards retrieved a gun and shot the victim. Edwards was transported to Meherrin River Regional Jail where a warrant charging him with malicious wounding was obtained from a magistrate and served. Edwards was remanded to jail with no bond. The victim did not appear to have any life threatening injuries.
