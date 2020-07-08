Mecklenburg— Brian Dalton, Director of Facilities for Mecklenburg County Public Schools, offered an update on the new middle/high school facility at the Joint Education Committee meeting on June 29.
Construction continues on earthwork and site development. The Central Utility Building (CUB) footers and stem walls are complete while the main building footers and stem walls and underground utility installation are in progress.
There have been no delays in construction due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Architects at Skanska have confirmed availability of materials with national vendors and protocols have been put into place to “help prevent spread and keep workers safe”.
The final completion date is still holding as June 24, 2022. As of June 29 construction will begin on the CMU walls at the Central Utilities Building. On November 8 the storm system will start taking place and on December 11 rough grade on the small east parking lot will begin. Construction on the sanitary sewer, which will tap into the line at Microsoft, will start on January 31, 2021.
The construction budget is at $117,067,060. The Owner Direct Purchase process, which allows for purchases to be tax exempt, in still ongoing. In that process, purchase orders for masonry grout and mortar, and structural steel, rebar, and metal decking have been issued.
Another topic of discussion was an update on plans to renovate Clarksville, Chase City, and LaCrosse Elementary Schools over the next five years. A contractor has visited the schools and assessed what would need to be done. The company took an in depth look at the site layout, elevations, drainage issues that have been caused by the layout, electrical services, HVAC systems, plumbing, and sewers. MCPS expects to get the results from the examination back sometime in July with two to three recommendations and suggested plans for each school.
“Our preferred method would be to look at this is that we would have the two years scheduled to complete the secondary facility and be in that facility for a year and at that point be in a position with plans to move forward so that we could move students from the elementary schools into the existing high schools, Park View and Bluestone, for the duration of the time of reconstruction on the elementary schools,” said Paul Nichols.
There is still research being done into the possibility of working on all three schools at one time. Cost saving is major factor in the decision, however there concerns about the ability to fund another major project in the county. Once proposals and projections are received the Board of Supervisors and the School Board will have to work together on the final decision.
Mr. Nichols spoke about the importance of maintaining the education of students through the Career Preparation in there future. “One program that I know the Board of Supervisors have expressed interest in is the Environmental Science Academy. In that process we’ve had many conversations about the barn, greenhouses, and about the properties that would be available. We have specialist from Virginia Tech, Virginia State, and local specialists come in and work on those and make some strong recommendations. With the funding that had been budgeted ($450,000) for that to be separated from the main building and in that process we have been able to add some pretty significant portions of land to that project.”
MCPS has worked out a deal with Cleveland Construction to obtain the newly renovated United Country Club at the end of construction to be used as an Agriculture Building/FFA Clubhouse. The building now contains new carpeting, a conference room, reception desk, and kitchen.
