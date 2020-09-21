Soyars selected as Regional Teacher of the Year

Park View High School teacher, Vicki Soyars, has been named Regional Teacher of the Year by the Virginia Department of Education. Region VIII is made up of twelve schools including those in Amelia, Appomattox, Brunswick, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Greensville, Halifax, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Nottoway, and Prince Edward counties.
Superintendent Paul Nichols says, “We are so proud of Mrs. Soyars! This is a great honor. Additionally, we are proud to share that this is the second year in a row that a Mecklenburg County Public Schools Teacher of the Year was selected as the Region VIII Teacher of the Year; the third teacher from Mecklenburg in the past four years.”
Since state officials and leadership teams are unable to travel to each region for the announcements this year, a video message from Governor and First Lady Northam, along with education leaders will be played at the Monday, September 20 School Board meeting in recoginition of Mrs. Soyars’ works.
Vicki says that she is beyond humbled and honored to receive the award. “I have an amazing group of educators that have helped me become the teacher I am today and I owe them more thanks than I can say. My family has been a huge source of support on this journey as well, and I would not be where I am without them. As teachers, we do what we do for our ‘kids’, and that has always been a guiding principle for me. I hope to represent Region VIII and Mecklenburg County well in the next stage.”
