Town shows appreciation for longtime Fire Chief

The Monday night Town Council meeting kicked off with a show of appreciation for Former South Hill Volunteer Fire Chief, Rosser Wells. Mr. Wells has been a member of the Fire Department since 1973 and served as its Chief for 27 years.
The resolution stated, “thanks to Chief Wells’ vision, preparation, planning, and leadership the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department is widely recognized as a highly-skilled, well-equipped, and effectively managed organization.”
Rosser thanked members of the town, Mayor Marion, former Town Councilwoman Millie Bracey, former Mayor, Earl Horne, and “the boys at the Fire Department” for allowing him to be their Chief for 27 years. “I’d also like to recognize my family. They put up with a lot in those 27 years and I really appreciate that,” said Wells.
Mr. Wells then took a moment to remember former Fire Chief Jimmy Crowder, who was killed in an accident in 1997. “If it hadn’t been for Jimmy Crowder, I wouldn’t have been the Fire Chief.” He shared a story about having to step into the Chief position as Mr. Crowder was managing some health issues. “I never did want to be the Fire Chief because when Jimmy was Chief and I was his second, I could always get the crap stirred up and I’d pass it on to Jimmy and not have to deal with it,” he laughed. Members of Mr. Crowder’s family were in attendance at the meeting to show support for Rosser.
After holding a public hearing, the Council voted to approve the Proposed Amendment to the Parade Ordinance, which allows for special exception to the policies 30 day processing period for parade applications. March for Equality organizers Jabin Walker and James White proposed the amendment earlier this year. The request was made to consider making the processing period 72 hours for “emergency” events such as a peaceful protest.
The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department will hold their annual Bucket Drive on Saturday, September 5. Donations will be accepted at five locations including: North Mecklenburg Avenue, East Atlantic Street, West Danville Street, West Atlantic Street, and Wal-Mart.
There will be a public hearing held at the September 14 Council meeting on the Proposed Budget Amendments. The list of items includes: CARES Act Funding ($761,658), Wastewater Projects ($357,544), Northside Water Infrastructure ($500,000) Emergency Sewer Line Repairs ($52,000), In-car Video System ($4,000), Sewer Rehabilitation-Slip Line ($51,920), and Pavement Striping ($14,106).
The Town voted to renew their annual fuel contract with Parker Oil Company for fiscal year 2021. Parker Oil was the only company to bid on the contract. The only change to the pricing was an increase in the cost of delivered gasoline equally one penny.
Councilman Shep Moss brought up the wall at the amphitheatre at Centennial Park and requested that the town follow the same permit guidelines as the citizens when building structures. When the amphitheater was constructed the town opted to put the electricity box on a wall privately owned by the American Legion. Since then the wall has faced structural issues causing the amphitheatre to be without power. “I know that this is two projects in twelve months that we have run into issues with how the property was deeded, for a lack of a better term, and it seems like to me on that project that if we had gone through those procedures and done our due diligence as our citizens have to do, we would have never put that electrical service on a wall that we don’t own,” said Moss.
During the Business Development Manager’s report, Councilman Mike Moody questioned the employee requirements for Town Business Incentives, asking why they were not the same across the board. Business Development Manager, Brentley Morris, explained that there was “no rhyme or reason as to why some of the incentives don’t encompass that.” Town Manager Kim Callis added, “Sometimes the incentive was not based on job creation but based on that fact that someone is making a substantial financial investment and we want them to make that investment even though a job may not have been created.”
Mr. Moss expressed concerns about the incentives catering to industrial businesses versus small businesses. Mr. Morris and Mr. Callis pointed out that there were already incentives in place for retail businesses but that the document was a working document and could be changed as the Council saw fit.
At the request of Council members, South Hill Police Chief Bowen will be looking into a robo call phone alert system to accompany the emergency text alert system that the town has implemented. Concerns were raised for older citizens in the community who may not have access to a cell phone to receive a text.
Regarding the Town Council Code of Ethics, Mayor Marion and Councilman Honeycutt asked what the punishment and repercussions would be for someone who violated the Code of Ethics and who would make that determination. Councilman Joseph Taylor stated that it was his understanding at the committee meeting with Mr. Moss and Mrs. Luster that “this was a self enforcing code.” He continued, “There is no language within this, and by the way I think that it’s appropriate that it’s not in there, that there would be any particular punishment or procedure outline that would result in punishment if someone were to allege that one of these ethics were broken. “
