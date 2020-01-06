Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s assistance with locating a convicted sex offender who failed to re-register in Mecklenburg County. Patrick Benjamin Mitchell, 32, is wanted on two counts of failing to re-register as a sex offender. Mitchell is a black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’7” and weighs approximately 150lbs. Mitchell is known to frequent the South Hill area and was previously living on QuailHollow Road just outside of the Town of La Crosse. State Police is encouraging anyone with information about Mitchell to please call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or #77on a cell phone or email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov
breaking
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.