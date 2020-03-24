THANK YOU FOR A CARING HEART

Twelve year old Alden Crouch, has a caring heart. Alden, who lives in Manakin-Sabot, Virginia, is the granddaughter of Brenda Fariss, from Buffalo Junction.
Brenda is a volunteer at Sentara Meadowview Terrace in Clarksville and when Alden heard about the facility being closed with no visitation, she decided to brighten the resident’s days !
Alden took it upon herself, while out of school, to make 130 handmade cards for the residents. The thoughtful cards were mailed to the nursing home and distributed to each resident.
Many thanks from Sentara Meadowview Terrace to Alden for the resident’s smiles and her caring heart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.