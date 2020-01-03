On 1/2/20 at approximately 9:57pm, SHPD officers responded to Dollar General, located at 301 E. Atlantic Street in reference to an armed robbery. Officers learned that the suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, light faded jeans with gold shorts underneath, a gold hat with an emblem in the center, a black bandana containing white and gold colors around his face, and black shoes. The suspect presented a small, black handgun and demanded cartons of cigarettes, but took an undisclosed amount of cash in a dark colored knapsack before fleeing out of the business heading east. Investigators with the SHPD responded to the scene. A Virginia Conservation Police Officer and his K9 partner also assisted in the initial investigation. A search for evidence was productive and a person of interest has been developed. If you have any information about this crime, please call the South Hill Police Department at 434-447-3104 and as always you can remain anonymous. You can also call Mecklenburg County Crime Solvers at 1-877-676-TIPS (1-877-676-8477) to report crime anonymously and receive rewards up to $1000.00.
