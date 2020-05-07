Congratulations to Park View High School math teacher, Vickie Soyars for being named Mecklenburg County Public School Teacher of the Year. She was surprised with a visit from Superintendent Paul Nichols, Park View Principal Dominique Sturdifen, School Board Chairman Gavin Honeycutt, School Board member Wanda Bailey, and a few of her fellow educators.
