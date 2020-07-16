Tensions are high as newcomers take their seats on Town Council

At last month’s Council meeting Councilman Ben Taylor commended James White and Jabin Walker for the tremendous job they did organizing the March for Equality in South Hill. At the time he told the gentlemen that he hoped there was no negative blowback about the event because “in the last month (May) the Chief tried to have a ceremony recognizing his police officers and we had two new council people, one called the Attorney Generals office and the other called the Commonwealth Attorney. Both of these, I thought, were out of place. Social distancing was exercised and, according to the Commonwealth Attorney, nothing was done illegally, so I hope you don’t have any blowback. Our Police Chief goes to great lengths to try to recognize his people.”
The minutes from the June meeting stated that “one of the incoming Council members called the Attorney’s General’s Office on him and another incoming member called the Commonwealth’s Attorney”. Council newcomer Gavin Honeycutt asked for clarity on who “him” was referring to.
Mr. Taylor stated that Councilman Shep Moss was the one that contacted the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Mr. Honeycutt was the one to contact the Attorney General’s Office, and that both had contacted a local newspaper to write a story about an alleged lack of social distancing at the South Hill Police Ceremony that took place on May 15.
The “him” that the Mr. Taylor was referring in the minutes was Town Manager Kim Callis.
Following up on the conversation, Mr. Taylor then showed the Council photos on his phone of Mr. Honeycutt and Mr. Moss on social media allegedly disobeying social distancing regulations. The photos were not shown to the public.
Mr. Taylor stated that Mr. Honeycutt and Mr. Moss failed to contact anyone at Town Hall or Chief Bowen for clarification, but instead wanted the “hyperbole and the drama” by calling the Commonwealth’s Attorney and the Attorney General and having the newspaper write about it.
Councilman Taylor asked that the record reflect that he is making an allegation against Mr. Moss and Mr. Honeycutt .
Mr. Moss then addressed the issue by reading the quote that he had given The Mecklenburg Sun because Mr. Taylor “indicated at the last meeting that [Mr. Moss] did not support our local law enforcement”.
Mr. Taylor responded, “Correct. I made the accusation that you had tried to throw the Chief under the bus. He is a very honorable and reputable man and I stand behind all you had to do was pick up the phone and call the Mayor, the Chief, or the Town Manager and that wasn’t done.”
The quote from The Sun stated that Shep Moss had only “praise and support for the town employees, who continue to work during this pandemic, but at the same time we worried about the message that the Town Manager was sending to business owners who are hurting economically because of forced business closures. We are following guidelines that the Town Manager is choosing to ignore”.
“That has nothing to do with Chief Bowen or our police department, who I 100%, whole-heartedly support. I will also have you know that I had a private and personal conversation with Chief Bowen about this matter and I think it was a very cordial and productive conversation. So if you’re going to continue to make allegations, at least be factual about it.” said Moss.
There was then some back and forth about whether the conversation took place before or after the article was written.
“[The Town Manager] didn’t ignore [guidelines]. He did his homework. You two didn’t. You did’t do your homework.” said Taylor. Looking at Gavin Honeycutt, he said “You can roll your eyes all you want to but you didn’t do your homework and you didn’t call the people in charge.”
At that point, Mayor Marion stepped in to stop the back and forth and proceed with the meeting.
Sergeant Michael Watters with the South Hill Police Department was recognized for 20 years of service with the department.
South Hill resident, Pat Thompson, requested that the Council consider amending the town noise ordinance due to her neighbor allowing gatherings and loud music late into the night. The home, on Goodes Ferry, is owned by Bruce Robinson. Mrs. Thompson says that she has had to call local law enforcement several times for “loud and unruly” behavior. She claims that she has contacted the property owner and that he told her it was necessary to rent so that he could pay utilities since it is not his primary residence.
Council members Joseph Taylor and Gavin Honeycutt questioned whether the noise issue had been addressed by the property owner and if the property was in a residential zone.
Mr. Moss asked if the property owner had been required to complete any permits to which Chief Bowen responded, “I haven’t spoken with him directly but it was my understanding that once we addressed this and told him he was going to have to do that to rent the property, he stopped having the parties”.
Kim Callis and Town staff presented a suggested amendment to the Parade Ordinance allowing only 72 hours for processing instead of the current 30 day period. The amendment was proposed by March for Equality organizers James White and Jabin Walker at the June Council meeting. There will be a public hearing on this matter at the August Town Council meeting.
Due to technical issues with electricity, the Sunset Sounds Concert featuring Love Tribe will be held on the upper field near the playground at Centennial Park.
Chad Neese of the Southside Planning District Commission has been working with Town employees and VDOT to develop an application for Smart Scale program funding for the Highway 58 Arterial project that was presented to the Council Street Committee in July of 2019.
“Because of the size of the project, which extends from the Atlantic Street/Highway 58 Bypass/ Country Lane intersection eastward to the town limits, VDOT has recommended to first apply for the Smart Scale funding for each end, which is Country Lane and the Eastern end of South Hill. So roundabout on the east end and intersection on the west end.” said Callis.
Mr. Taylor stated that Council was informed last year that if they could come up with $3 million in funds for the project, VDOT would move the Town closer to the top of their list. He asked if that offer was still on the table to which Callis answered yes.
One of the main goals of the project is to get rid of the VDOT maintained stakes on the merge lane coming off of the Interstate 85 exit.
Mecklenburg County is seeing over $2.6 million in CARES Act funding and have the ability to share that with localities. The funding must be used for COVID-19 related hardships. The town’s share of that funding is just over $380,000. The county has asked each locality to adopt a resolution stating that any unused CARES Act funds will be returned to the county.
There will also be an alert system initiated in South Hill that will alert anyone within the tower range of any emergencies in the area such as the recent town water situation. The system will work much like an Amber Alert that you receive on your cellphone. The program is ready for use and will take effect as soon as training is complete.
Leroy Sasser has served on the Town Council for 27 years and during his time he served as Vice Mayor of the town. Mr. Sasser announced that he would be removing his name from consideration for the position and nominated Mike Moody. With the expressed support of Ben Taylor and Gavin Honeycutt and a unanimous vote from the Council, Mike Moody was named Vice Mayor.
