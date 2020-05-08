Three arrested in afternoon police chase
Jami Snead

South Hill, Va.— Corporal Solomon, with the South Hill Police Department, attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Plank Road around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. After the car failed to stop, Corporal Solomon, pursued the vehicle down Danville Street to Locust Street. The vehicle crashed at a logging sight at the dead end of Locust Street. With the assistance of Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police all three vehicle occupants have been taken into custody. There is an on going investigation at this time.