South Hill Rotary dedicates Centennial Park benches

The South Hill Rotary Club dedicated the benches placed at the all-inclusive playground in Centennial Park in South Hill on Thursday. The club placed the benches with plaques honoring late members Carol Crough and Jerry Klingenberg. Crough's daughter Kerry McCarville (seated) set the project in motion a few years ago to honor and remember her mother who had a great love for the park and the last part of the project finally came together last week. The club also had time to apply for a district grant and decided to honor late member Klingenberg, also. There were a few unexpected hiccups along the way with the project including COVID19, but thanks to the club and The Town of South Hill crew it finally came to completion when the nameplates were added recently. The benches will allow for parents to sit and be close to the children as they use the all inclusive playground area. Kerry was on hand to help with the dedication of the benches and was very happy to see the project reach fruition.
